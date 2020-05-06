2 of the world’s biggest cruise lines just canceled nearly all summer sailings
Two of the world’s biggest cruise lines have thrown in the towel on a summer comeback.
In the most dramatic cruise schedule cutbacks to be announced since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Princess Cruises and Holland America late Wednesday canceled most of their sailings well into the fall.
Both lines canceled all remaining cruises in Europe, Alaska and the New England and Canada region for the rest of the year, and Princess also canceled all Caribbean sailings through Nov. 4.
Holland America also canceled a 79-day Grand Africa voyage that was scheduled to begin in Boston on Oct. 3 and end in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
A third, smaller line, Seabourn, also canceled sailings for the rest of the summer late Wednesday. The luxury cruise specialist said its five small ships now won’t return to service until either October or November, depending on the vessel.
Princess, Holland America and Seabourn announced worldwide halts to operations in mid-March as the novel coronavirus spread rapidly around the globe. But, until now, the lines only had canceled sailings through late June.
The new wave of cancellations from the lines is stunning in its scope. It’ll mean that most of their ships won’t sail for at least another four to five months.
Princess now plans to resume operations in August with just one of its 18 ships, the Majestic Princess. The vessel will offer two short sailings to Japan out of Taiwan aimed at the local market before repositioning to Australia.
If the new schedule holds, nine more Princess will resume sailing in September, mostly in the Australia and New Zealand region and on the West Coast of North America. Some of the nine ships won’t begin sailing again until the very end of September.
All three of the lines, which are owned by cruise giant Carnival Corp., blamed coronavirus outbreak-related restrictions on travel around the globe for the cancellations.
“As the world is still preparing to resume travel, it is with much disappointment that we announce an extension of our pause of global ship operations and the cancellation of cruise vacations for our loyal guests,” Princess president Jan Swartz said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “Among other disruptions, airlines have limited their flight availability and many popular cruise ports are closed. It saddens us to think about the impact on the livelihood of our teammates, business partners and the communities we visit.”
Holland America president Orlando Ashford said in a statement that canceling operations into the fall was “the best decision right now” given the situation surrounding COVID-19.
“As soon as it makes sense, we will be back cruising again, giving our guests the memorable travel experiences they continue to dream about,” he said.
At Princess and Holland America, passengers on affected cruises who have paid in full will have the choice of a full refund or a credit in the amount of 125% of what they paid.
Those who haven’t paid in full will have the choice of a full refund or a credit worth double the amount they paid as a deposit. Requests for refunds must be received by June 15.
Terms at Seabourn were slightly different.
The announcements come just two days after Carnival Cruise Line said it hoped to resume sailings in August with eight of its 27 ships.
Cruise lines around the world began halting operations the week of March 9 as coronavirus cases surged globally. Initially, most lines said they were just pausing operations for 30 days. But lines have been extending their shutdowns further out in waves ever since.
Here’s a look at the current status of operations at major river, ocean and expedition cruise brands that market to North Americans:
Adventure Canada has canceled all 2020 departures.
AmaWaterways has canceled all sailings through July 31.
American Cruise Lines has canceled all sailings through June 14.
American Queen Steamboat Company has canceled all sailings through June 21.
Avalon Waterways has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Azamara has canceled all sailings through June 11.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has canceled sailings on Grand Celebration through June 13. Sailings on Grand Classica are canceled through July 10.
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled most departures through Aug. 31. The exceptions are sailings on eight ships — Carnival Horizon, Carnival Magic, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Dream, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Vista, Carnival Breeze and Carnival Elation — that are scheduled to resume on Aug. 1. Carnival also has canceled all sailings from New York City and San Francisco for the rest of the year as well as all Alaska sailings.
Celebrity Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 11. Sailings in Alaska have been canceled through the end of June.
Celestyal Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 28.
Costa Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Cunard Line has canceled all sailings through July 31.
Crystal Cruises has canceled all river, yacht and ocean sailings through the end of June. The line also has delayed the debut of its new expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, until Nov. 14.
Disney Cruise Line has canceled departures worldwide through June 18. The line also has canceled Disney Magic sailings through July 2 and all Alaska sailings through July 6.
Emerald Waterways has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has suspended all sailings and says on its website that it expects that to be case “until mid-June.”
Holland America has canceled all Europe, Alaska, Canada and New England sailings for the rest of the year.
MSC Cruises has canceled all sailings through July 10.
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through June 30. Voyages on Norwegian Sun have been canceled through Oct. 18.
Oceania Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Paul Gauguin Cruises has canceled all sailings until an unspecified date. The line says sailings will resume “in the near future.”
Ponant has suspended operations through May 15.
Princess Cruises has canceled all Europe and Alaska sailings, plus cruises in the Canada and New England region, for the rest of the year. It has canceled Caribbean sailings through Nov. 4.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Royal Caribbean has canceled all sailings through June 11.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Seabourn has canceled all sailings into October. The line’s five ships will return to service from Oct. 13 to Nov. 20.
SeaDream Yacht Club has canceled all sailings through May 15.
Silversea has canceled departures into June with ships resuming service between June 13 and July 2.
Tauck has canceled all sailings through July 31.
UnCruise Adventures has canceled departures into the third week of May.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has canceled sailings through June 30.
Victory Cruise Lines has canceled all sailings on Victory I through the end of June (sailings will resume July 5). All sailings on Victory II have been canceled for the rest of the year.
Viking has canceled all sailings through the end of June.
Virgin Voyages has postponed its inaugural voyage until Aug. 7.
Windstar Cruises has canceled all sailings through the end of June.
