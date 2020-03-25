2 of the world’s biggest cruise lines extend shutdowns into May
Royal Caribbean has become the first of the cruise world’s giant lines to suspend operations all the way into May due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Miami-based cruise operator said late Tuesday it had canceled all sailings worldwide through May 11. Royal Caribbean’s two U.S.-based sister brands, Celebrity Cruises and the smaller Azamara, also extended their shutdowns through May 11.
Until Tuesday, the three brands only had canceled sailings through April 11.
Nearly all cruise lines around the world suspended operations earlier this month as coronavirus cases surged around the globe. But, initially, most lines said they planned to resume sailing after 30 days. Many had hoped to return to service by April 10 or 11.
Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line by number of berths. The next three biggest cruise lines by number of berths — Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and MSC Cruises — have yet to extend their shutdowns beyond April.
While Royal Caribbean is the first of the for biggest cruise brands to extend its shutdown into May, a handful of small operators such as Crystal Cruises and river cruise specialist AmaWaterways already have extended their shutdowns to the middle or end of May. River line Avalon Waterways has extended its shutdown through the end of June.
In addition, Princess Cruises had suspended all operations through May 11 as of early March. Princess is the world’s fifth largest cruise line.
Royal Caribbean’s announcement will affect hundreds of thousands of travelers with bookings for the second half of April and early May. The brand accounts for nearly one of every five cruises taken worldwide.
Royal Caribbean said passengers on affected sailings could choose between a full refund or a credit for a future cruise in the amount of 125% of what they paid for the canceled sailing.
For now, the line is saying that mid-May is its new target date for a return to service.
“Our goal is to resume operations for most of our ships on May 12,” the line said in a statement posted on its website.
That said, Royal Caribbean suggested that sailings that include calls in Canada, such as Alaska cruises, could be shut down for longer. It noted Canadian ports have been ordered to turn away cruise ships through July 1.
Royal Caribbean also noted that Singapore will remain closed to cruise ships through May, which could have an impact on the resumption of sailings in that region.
With travel restrictions around the globe expected to remain in place for many weeks, it’s likely that more cruise lines will follow Royal Caribbean soon in extending their shutdowns.
Here, a look at the current status of operations at major cruise brands:
AmaWaterways has canceled all sailings through May 31.
American Cruise Lines has canceled all sailings through April 30.
American Queen Steamboat Company has canceled all sailings through May 16.
Avalon Waterways has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Azamara has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through April 8.
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through April 9.
Celebrity Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Celestyal Cruises has canceled all sailings through the end of April.
Cunard Line has canceled all sailings through April 11.
Crystal Cruises has canceled all river cruise departures through April 25 as well as Crystal Esprit’s April 10 and April 26 sailings. Sailings on Crystal’s two larger ocean ships, Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony, are canceled through May 3 and May 18, respectively.
Disney Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through April 12.
Emerald Waterways has canceled all sailings through April 30.
Holland America has canceled all sailings through April 14.
MSC Cruises has canceled all sailings through April 29.
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through April 11.
Oceania Cruises has canceled all sailings through April 11.
Princess Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has canceled all sailings through April 11.
Royal Caribbean has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has canceled all sailings through April 30.
Seabourn has canceled all sailings through April 14.
Silversea has canceled all sailings through April 14.
Victory Cruise Lines has canceled all sailings through May 16.
Viking has canceled all sailings through the end of April.
Featured image courtesy of Royal Caribbean.
