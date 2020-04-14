Princess Cruises, Holland America cancel most Alaska sailings for the year
Princess Cruises, Holland America and Seabourn have joined Carnival Cruise Line in canceling all sailings worldwide through at least the early summer.
Citing the continuing coronavirus outbreak, the three lines on Tuesday canceled departures across their fleets through June 30.
Princess and Holland America also canceled the majority of their cruises in Alaska for all of 2020. In addition, Princess and Holland America said none of their lodges in Alaska would open this year, nor would any of their sightseeing trains or buses operate.
Princess also delayed the debut of its newest ship, Enchanted Princess, until Aug. 1, and canceled sailings of two more ships — Diamond Princess and Sun Princess — through Aug. 4 and Sept. 4, respectively.
The announcements come a day after Carnival canceled all departures worldwide through June 26. Carnival also canceled all departures out of New York City through the end of the year.
Until this week, Carnival, Princess, Holland America and Seabourn only had canceled departures on most ships through mid-May. The new cancellations extend their fleetwide shutdowns by nearly seven weeks.
Just a few days ago, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an extended “no-sail” order for cruise ships operating out of U.S. ports. The “no-sail” order could remain in effect through late July.
“This global outbreak continues to challenge our world in unimaginable ways,” Princess president Jan Swartz said Tuesday in a statement accompanying the Princess announcement. “We hope everyone impacted by these cancellations … understand our decision to do our part to protect the safety, health and well-being of our guests and team.”
The widespread cancellations of Alaska cruises for the year by Princess and Holland America is a significant development for the cruise industry and also the Alaska economy. Princess and Holland America dominate the market for cruising to Alaska. Both lines traditionally send nearly half their fleets to Alaska in the summer.
Together, Princess and Holland America canceled all Alaska sailings for the year on 11 of the 15 ships they had planned to send to the state. Each line hopes to keep two ships sailing round-trip to Alaska from Seattle during the second half of the summer.
Princess said it was “optimistic” that such sailings could still go ahead, but the line said it would continue to evaluate its plans for the trips in the weeks ahead.
The New York sailings that Carnival canceled on Monday were scheduled to take place on the line’s 2,984-passenger Carnival Sunrise. Carnival on Monday said all departures on the ship through Oct. 19 had been canceled.
Carnival Sunrise is the third of Carnival’s 27 ships to be put into an extended lay-up. Carnival already has canceled sailings on its 2,680-passenger Carnival Legend and 3,873-passenger Carnival Radiance through Oct. 30 and Nov. 1, respectively. The latter ships had been scheduled to be in Europe this year.
The line also has canceled all sailings from San Francisco for the rest of the year.
Nearly all cruise lines around the world suspended operations the week of March 9 as coronavirus cases surged around the globe. But, initially, most lines said they planned to resume sailing after 30 days. With the coronavirus outbreak showing no signs of slowing, most lines later extended their shutdowns to mid-May.
This week’s announcements will affect hundreds of thousands of travelers with bookings in the coming months. Carnival alone accounts for nearly one of every five cruises taken worldwide.
All the lines said passengers on affected sailings could choose between a full refund or a credit for a future cruise. They all offered incentives to encourage customers to take the credits.
Carnival, for instance, offered customers who chose a credit an additional $300 to $600 per cabin in onboard credit, depending on the length of the trip. To get the additional credit, cruisers must rebook by Dec. 31.
Giving out future cruise credits instead of cash refunds allows the lines to preserve cash. In a regulatory filing earlier this month, Carnival’s parent company, Carnival Corp., said it was burning through $1 billion a month.
Carnival Corp. is the parent company of Carnival, Princess Cruises, Holland America, Seabourn as well as five other major cruise brands.
This week’s announcements are the latest evidence that cruising worldwide is unlikely to resume in a meaningful way until at least the summer.
A handful of lines such as Viking already had canceled all sailings through late June, and some lines are starting to go even further with cancellations for specific itineraries and specific ships. On Monday, for instance, Norwegian Cruise Line said it had canceled all scheduled sailings on one of its 17 ships, Norwegian Sun, through October. The ship, currently docked in Jacksonville, Florida, had been scheduled to spend the summer in Alaska.
Norwegian said Norwegian Sun would reposition to Port Canaveral, Florida, to sail a mix of three- to five-day itineraries to the Bahamas and Florida as well as the Western Caribbean once the line’s coronavirus-caused shutdown to cruise operations was over.
Also on Monday, Disney Cruise Line canceled several weeks worth of sailings in May. The line said fleet operations would remain on hold through May 17. The line previously only had canceled sailings fleetwide through April 28.
Disney also has canceled Alaska sailings through June.
With travel restrictions around the globe expected to remain in place for many weeks, more cruise lines will likely extend their shutdowns in the coming days.
Here’s a look at the current status of operations at more than three dozen river, ocean and expedition cruise brands that market to North Americans:
Adventure Canada has canceled all 2020 departures.
AmaWaterways has canceled all sailings through May 31.
American Cruise Lines has canceled all sailings through May 17.
American Queen Steamboat Company has canceled all sailings through May 16.
Avalon Waterways has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Azamara has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through May 6.
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through June 26. Sailings on some ships have been canceled into the fall.
Celebrity Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Celestyal Cruises has canceled all sailings through June 28.
Costa Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 30.
Cunard Line has canceled all sailings through May 15.
Crystal Cruises has canceled all sailings through the end of May. The line also has delayed to debut of its new expedition ship, Crystal Endeavor, until Nov. 14.
Disney Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through May 17. The line also has canceled all Alaska sailings through the end of June.
Emerald Waterways has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has canceled sailings into May with ships scheduled to resume service at varying dates. The current plan is for Europa and Europa 2 to resume sailing on May 9 and May 13, respectively. Hanseatic Inspiration, Bremen and Hanseatic Nature are scheduled to return to service of May 18, May 23 and May 30, respectively.
Holland America has canceled all sailings worldwide through June 30. The line also has canceled all Alaska sailings for 2020 on Maasdam, Noordam, Oosterdam, Volendam and Westerdam.
Hurtigruten has canceled its international expedition sailings through May 12. The line has canceled its coastal sailings in Norway through May 20. In addition, cruises in Alaska have been canceled through July 1.
MSC Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 29.
Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled all sailings through May 14. Voyages on Norwegian Sun have been canceled through Oct. 18.
Oceania Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 10.
Paul Gauguin Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 7.
Ponant has suspended operations until further notice.
Princess Cruises has canceled all sailings worldwide through June 30. The line also has canceled all Alaska sailings for 2020 on Coral Princess, Grand Princess, Pacific Princess, Royal Princess, Star Princess and Golden Princess. Sailings on Enchanted Princess have been canceled through July 31. Sailings on Diamond Princess and Sun Princess have been canceled through Aug. 4 and Sept. 4, respectively.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 14.
Royal Caribbean has canceled all sailings through May 11.
Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has canceled all sailings through June 30.
Seabourn has canceled all sailings through June 30.
SeaDream Yacht Club has canceled all sailings through May 7.
Silversea has canceled all sailings through mid-May. The line’s ships now are scheduled to resume service on various dates between May 13 and June 7.
Tauck has canceled all sailings through May 15.
UnCruise Adventures has canceled departures in April and a handful of early May sailings.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection has canceled all European sailings through April 23. The river cruise specialist has canceled Egypt sailings through May 1.
Victory Cruise Lines has canceled all sailings through May 16.
Viking has canceled all sailings through the end of June.
Virgin Voyages has postponed its inaugural voyage until Aug. 7.
Windstar Cruises has canceled all sailings through May 21.
Additional resources for cruisers during the coronavirus outbreak:
- Why you shouldn’t take a voucher if your cruise is canceled
- How to cancel or postpone a cruise due to coronavirus
- 21 ships where passengers may have been exposed to coronavirus
- Guide to traveling during the coronavirus outbreak
