Here’s what could happen if you violate quarantine rules while traveling
A California couple was arrested in Hawaii after blatantly disobeying the states self-quarantine mandate and refusing to sign the required quarantine acknowledgment at their hotel.
This all started on April 29, when the couple arrived at their Waikiki-area hotel to check in for their honeymoon. The front desk manager read the couple the requirements under Hawaii’s self-quarantine order — that went into effect on March 26 — which states that all visitors will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrive.
The couple allegedly “scoffed” at the front desk manager and refused to sign the acknowledgment, reported KITV4. The pair then shared that they had plans to meet up with friends and visit parks and beaches, claiming that the airport screeners assured them it would be okay.
Later that evening, the couple returned to the hotel with pizza and still refused to sign the acknowledgment, stating that they weren’t violating any rules. The next morning, the hotel manager was informed that the two had left their hotel room again, which ultimately led to the couple’s arrest.
The couple is now being charged for unsworn falsification to authority and violation of the 14-day quarantine under Hawaii Revised Statutes. The punishment for violating Hawaii’s quarantine policy is a fine up to $5,000, and/or up to one year of jail time.
Quite honestly, it serves them right and I’m happy to see that Hawaii is taking these order seriously. This mandate has been in place for over a month, now is not the time to be taking a honeymoon or a nonessential trip at all. All of the U.S. airlines have issued very lenient change and cancellation policies, so the best thing you can do is postpone your trips.
Hawaii is a beautiful place to visit, but it’s best enjoyed when you’re able to truly explore all the islands have to offer without the limits of a 14-day quarantine.
