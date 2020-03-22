Hawaii institutes mandatory two-week quarantine on arrival to the state
Hawaii’s governor issued a sweeping quarantine order Saturday, requiring all visitors — including mainland U.S. citizens — and residents returning to the state, to self-isolate for 14 days.
“With the majority of Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” governor David Y. Ige said in a statement announcing the new restrictions. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaii’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.”
Every passenger arriving at a commercial or private airport in the state will be required to fill out a form with information, including where they plan to stay in Hawaii. Arriving passengers must immediately report to their quarantine location upon leaving the airport.
Hawaii residents will self-isolate at home, and visitors will be required to stay in their hotel rooms or “rented lodging” for 14 days or the duration of their stay in the state, whichever is shorter. During the two weeks of isolation, people will only be permitted to leave their quarantine location to seek urgent medical care. Disobeying the order could result in a $5,000 fine and up to a year in prison.
“These actions are extreme, but they will help flatten the curve and lay the groundwork for a quicker recovery. We need everyone to comply with these quarantine orders to help protect Hawaii’s residents,” Ige said.
The new restrictions are set to begin at 12:01 a.m. local time on Thursday.
Ige had previously requested that tourists to Hawaii consider delaying their trips by at least 30 days to help slow the spread of the virus. Last week, he also instituted orders that closed bars, clubs, state parks and theaters; limited restaurants to takeout orders only; halted nonessential travel, including inter-island travel; and increased screening at airports and cruise ship ports, among other restrictions.
Featured photo by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
