Some airlines have completely suspended service during coronavirus pandemic
The airline industry has been on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left carriers across the globe scrambling as demand for travel has plummeted.
In the U.S., the big three carriers of American, Delta and United have all slashed their schedules as passenger traffic has dried up. American, for example, is now flying only three long-haul routes from North America: One to Tokyo and two to London. The carriers also have cut domestic flights, as have other airlines, including Southwest, Alaska and JetBlue. More cuts are likely as the coronavirus crisis persists.
In Europe, some airlines have made even more drastic changes.
The latest came Tuesday when Brussels Airlines said it would temporarily ground all of its beginning March 21 through April 19. Anticipating a high call volume as a result of that decision, the airline requested that passengers only reach out if they have planned travel in the next four days.
The Belgian carrier is not alone. Just a day earlier, Austrian Airlines announced it would do the same. Both airlines are part of the Lufthansa Group.
Other airlines have grounded nearly their entire operation. Among those is Virgin Atlantic, which intends to ground 35 of its 41 aircraft at the height of its temporary coronavirus-related cuts.
Even popular low-cost carriers like Ryanair, which is one of the busiest airlines in Europe, is preparing for the possibility of having to suspend all of its flights.
A number of other operators — both in Europe and elsewhere — have move to either completely or mostly suspend their entire operation as they wait for the pandemic to ease.
Here’s a look at some other major carriers that are suspending all or most of their operations during the pandemic. This post shows a limited selection of carriers and is not meant to be comprehensive. It may be updated with other airlines and information as news develops.
Air Baltic suspended all operations beginning March 17 through April 14.
Air France will reduce its network by up to 90% in the coming days, including temporarily grounding its Airbus A380 fleet.
Austrian Airlines will temporarily suspend all operations beginning March 18, through at least March 28.
Brussels Airlines will suspend all operations beginning March 21 through April 19.
Cathay Pacific will cut 90% of its network capacity in April.
KLM will reduce its network by up to 90% in the coming days, including retiring its Boeing 747 fleet.
La Compagnie has suspended all flights between Newark (EWR) and Paris-Orly (ORY) from March 18 through April 12.
LOT Polish Airlines has suspended all international flights, on order of the Polish government, through March 28.
Lufthansa is paring down its network, but will continue serving select destinations in the U.S. and other countries.
Norwegian has cut 85% of its network, including all long-haul fights, and will temporarily lay off 7,300 of its employees. The remaining flights are operating in Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark only.
SAS has cut “most” of its operations through at least March 28. A comprehensive daily list of canceled flights is available on the airline’s website, with the company adding that “the demand for air travel is essentially non-existent.”
Virgin Atlantic is reducing its network by up to 80%, including permanently ending flights between London (LHR) and Newark (EWR).
