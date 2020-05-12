Everything we know about the UK’s mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travelers
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
On Sunday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled the country’s road map out of coronavirus lockdown. While the plan included when schools and shops could reopen, Johnson also unveiled a broad plan to require incoming air passengers to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival into the country.
The move had been rumored to be coming for a couple of weeks, though remained light in detail. In the immediate aftermath of Johnson’s televised address on Sunday night, airlines and airports around the U.K. noted that requiring a 14-day self-isolation for arriving air passengers would be detrimental to tourism and their businesses. The travel and tourism industry, which has been crippled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is expecting the U.K.’s mandatory self-isolation policy to continue to deter people from traveling to the country.
Get coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
Willie Walsh, the CEO of International Airlines Group (IAG), which owns British Airways, said on Monday that the company would have to rethink its plans to restart flights in July if the self-isolation mandate were to be in place. Low-cost carrier EasyJet called on the government’s restrictions to be short-lived.
Analysts at Citi said that EasyJet may have to raise between $860 (£700) million and $1.2 (£1) billion as a result of the government’s restrictions.
“Last night’s initiative by the government will have two significant consequences for the U.K. airline industry: The sizable monthly cash burn rates will persis through summer (and) a number of customers and industry bodies will increase the volume on their demands for immediate cash refunds to consumers,” the analysts said.
Related: Complete country by country guide to re-openings.
Initial details about the government’s restrictions were scarce on Sunday when first announced by Johnson. Then, on Monday afternoon, the government released its full 60-page “Plan to Rebuild” coronavirus recovery strategy. Unfortunately, even after the release of the document, details about the mandatory 14-day self-isolation policy for arriving travelers still remain light.
Here is what we know so far, noting that the Foreign & Commonwealth Office still advises against all non-essential travel as of this time.
In This Post
What is the mandatory 14-day self-isolation?
As part of its measure to reduce the risk of coronavirus spread within the U.K., the country said that it’ll implement these strict measures at the border to prevent the coronavirus from coming through in large numbers.
“As the level of infection in the U.K. reduces, and the government prepares for social contact to increase, it will be important to manage the risk of transmissions being reintroduced from abroad,” the government said in its “Plan to Rebuild” document. “In order to keep the overall levels of infection down and in line with many other countries, the government will introduce a series of measures and restrictions at the U.K. border.”
Once new restrictions take effect, all international arrivals that are not on a short list of exemptions will be required to self-isolate in their accommodation for 14 days on arrival into the U.K.
Upon arrival into the country, travelers — both U.K. nationals and internationals — will be required to provide their contact and accommodation information to border authorities. They’ll also be “strongly advised” to download and use thee NHS contact tracing app.
When does the mandatory 14-day self-isolation take effect?
On Sunday’s televised address, Johnson didn’t say when it would take effect. And on Monday, even after the release of the 60-page “Plan to Rebuild” document, there is no clear date for when the new restrictions take effect.
The majority of the new measures included in “Step One” of the government’s plan to reopen, such as encouraging the use of face masks, being able to spend more time outdoors and driving to outdoor spaces irrespective of distance, take effect as of May 13. However, the self-isolation restriction, which is also included in the first step, will not take effect as of that date.
“These international travel measures will not come into force on May 13 but will be introduced as soon as possible”, the government said in the document. “Further details, and guidance, will be set out shortly, and the measures and list of exemptions will be kept under regular review.”
Who will be required to self-isolate for 14 days?
At this point, there’s reason to believe that all arriving travelers from international destinations will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arriving in the U.K. — air travel, train travel, ferry travel, and car travel. However, there will be exemptions.
What we know now conflicts with the information that was originally distributed on Sunday night. The “Plan to Rebuild” document seems to reflect that all arriving travelers from international destinations will be required to self-isolate. The policy includes no specific language that it applies only to arriving air passengers, as Johnson indicated in his address on Sunday night.
U.K. nationals who travel abroad — when the FCO advises it is safe to do so — will be required to self-isolate for 14 days when they return to the country. Of course, that’s unless they travel to a destination that renders them exempt from the restrictions.
Who is exempt from the 14-day self-isolation requirement?
Unfortunately, this information remains unclear. From the onset of the announcement of this new restriction, Johnson’s government made clear that those coming from Ireland would be exempt from the 14-day self-isolation.
On Monday, the government updated its stance by saying that international arrivals coming from France would also be exempt from the arrival restrictions.
Further, in the “Plan to Rebuild” document released on Monday, the government said that “All journeys within the Common Travel Area will also be exempt from these measures.” According to the government, the Common Travel Area (CTA) includes the U.K., Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Ireland.
Additionally, the government said that there will be additional exceptions, though they aren’t entirely clear.
“Small exemptions to these measures will be in place to provide for continued security of supply into the U.K. and so as not to impede work supporting national security or critical infrastructure and to meet the U.K.’s international obligations,” the government said.
Chances are that as we learn more about these restrictions in the coming days and weeks, arrivals from more specific countries will be exempt from the 14-day isolation.
How will the self-isolation requirement be enforced?
Like with most things about this new requirement, details remain light about how the government plans to enforce the 14-day isolation for arriving travelers. We do know that when non-exempt international travelers arrive in the U.K., they will be required to submit their contact and accommodation information. From there, it remains unclear how it’ll be enforced.
“The government is working closely with the developed administrations to coordinate implementation across the U.K.,” the government said in its document.
When word started to circulate a few weeks ago that the government would implement this self-isolation measure for international arrivals, officials originally said that they would be able to visit the registered address. Anyone found to not be abiding by the self-isolation measures could be subject to a fine. However, the government hasn’t confirmed this.
What happens if a traveler doesn’t have somewhere to self-isolate for 14 days?
Interestingly, in the government’s “Plan to Rebuild” document released on Monday, it’s considering what it should do in the case that an arriving traveler doesn’t have somewhere to self-isolate for 14 days.
“Where international travelers are unable to demonstrate where they would self-isolate, they will be required to do so in accommodation arranged by the government,” the document said.
Given that the 14-day restriction will deter short-term tourists from coming to the U.K., this is an interesting development to watch. What will the government accommodation look like, and at what cost will the accommodation cost the traveler?
How long will the restriction last?
Seeing as though we don’t yet know when the government plans to implement the new self-isolation measure, we also don’t know how long the restriction will be kept in place.
Bottom line
At this point, we have more questions than we have answers. One thing that remains clear, however, is that airlines and the travel industry are, in general, opposed to the mandatory 14-day isolation period for arriving travelers. The World Travel and Tourism Council expressed its concern about the requirement for travelers, saying that the mandatory 14-day self-isolation would damage confidence.
It’s all worth noting, however, that the FCO still advises against all non-essential travel, meaning that it’s still not advised for Brits to take to traveling. Hopefully in the coming days and weeks, the government can paint a clearer picture as to what these restrictions mean and who exactly will be exempt.
Featured photo by Justin Tallis/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.