United Airlines slashes capacity by 60%, will fly just 15 long-haul routes
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
United Airlines has upped its coronavirus crisis capacity cuts to 60% in April, the largest yet from a U.S. carrier.
The Star Alliance carrier’s global network will take the biggest hit with international capacity down 85% and only 15 long-haul routes due to operate during the month, United said Tuesday. Long-haul routes, all of which will operate daily or less frequently, include:
- Houston Intercontinental (IAH) – São Paulo Guarulhos (GRU)
- Newark Liberty (EWR) – Brussels (BRU), Delhi (DEL), Frankfurt (FRA), London Heathrow (LHR), Mumbai (BOM), Tel Aviv (TLV), and Tokyo Narita (NRT)
- San Francisco (SFO) – Melbourne, Australia (MEL), Osaka Kansai (KIX), Singapore (SIN), Sydney (SYD), Tokyo Haneda (HND), and Tokyo Narita
- Washington Dulles (IAD) – London Heathrow
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
United Airlines is now reducing capacity by 60% (up from 50%) in April, including 85% of international flights.
Below are the 45 (!!) international flights United will will operate in April. $UAL pic.twitter.com/vYZAdauhA6
— Edward Russell (@e_russell) March 18, 2020
Comparatively, American Airlines plans to operate just three long-haul routes through at least May 6. Delta Air Lines will operate five transatlantic routes and has made dramatic reductions elsewhere in its network.
In the U.S. and Canada, United will continue to serve all of its domestic destinations, except Mammoth Lakes, California (MMH), despite a 42% capacity reduction in April. Many cities with service from several of the airline’s hubs will see some routes cut.
In addition, the airline will continue to fly many services to the Caribbean and Mexico.
Related: United Airlines cuts capacity by half through at least May
The cuts unveiled by United are deeper than those outlined by CEO Oscar Munoz and president Scott Kirby in a joint letter to employees on Sunday. In that communication, they anticipated a 50% capacity reduction but with the percent of seats filled hovering between 20% to 30%.
“We’re facing an unprecedented challenge,” they said. “When medical experts say that our health and safety depends on people staying home and practicing social distancing, it’s nearly impossible to run a business whose shared purpose is ‘Connecting people. Uniting the world.'”
In addition, Munoz and Kirby said they expect United’s “deep cuts to extend into the summer travel period.”
Related: Trans States Airlines to shut down April 1, first US carrier to close amid coronavirus crisis
U.S. airlines, represented by Airlines for America (A4A), have asked the government for at least $50 billion in aid to get them through the crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite this ask, International Air Transport Association (IATA) director general Alexandre de Juniac anticipates that some airlines will be “disappearing” due to the crisis.
United affiliate Trans States Airlines, which operated 43 Embraer ERJ-145s under the United Express banner at the end of 2019, is the first U.S. airline to close its doors during to the crisis. The 38-year old regional carrier will cease operations on April 1, eight months earlier than previously planned.
Related: United’s new flexible booking policy could leave you out a lot of cash
Featured image by Maxian / Getty Images.
- Earn up to 70,000 bonus miles. Earn 60,000 bonus miles after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 10,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- New! Get ready for your next trip - spend $10,000 in purchases on your card in a calendar year and receive a $100 Delta Flight Credit to get you there sooner.
- Earn 2X Miles on Delta purchases, at restaurants worldwide and at U.S. supermarkets.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Receive a 20% savings in the form of a statement credit after you use your Card on eligible Delta in-flight purchases of food, beverages, and audio headsets.
- Enjoy a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $99.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.