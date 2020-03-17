Airlines face ‘critical’ threat from coronavirus-related cash crunch, IATA says
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Airlines around the world are being pummeled by the coronavirus crisis, with many facing tough questions about their future as the cash needed to pay their bills runs low.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global organization representing airlines, estimates that carriers have on average cash and access to credit — otherwise known as “liquidity” — to pay their bills and sustain them selves for less than three months, said IATA chief economist Brian Pearce on Tuesday.
“At times like this, it’s actually balance sheets that are critical to survival,” he said. “More than 75% of airlines we looked at actually had less than three months of cash and equivalents to cover those costs.”
Get Coronavirus travel updates. Stay on top of industry impacts, flight cancellations, and more.
Liquidity is critical to any business. Even when revenues drop off, as they have with travelers staying home and countries implementing broad travel restrictions to stop the spread of COVID-19, airlines still need to pay their fixed costs, for example regular loan or aircraft lease payments.
Companies fail when liquidity dries up. Travelers saw this happen last year when Thomas Cook and WOW air shut down.
This liquidity crunch is driving airlines’ requests for government aid to get them through the crisis. On Monday, U.S. carriers unveiled an at least $50 billion request for aid, including both grants and loans. Airlines elsewhere have made similar asks to their governments.
Related: US airlines seek at least $50 billion in aid to combat coronavirus crisis
“What has happened with this pandemic has been debilitating, and the deterioration of business has been incapacitating,” Airlines for America (A4A) president and CEO Nicholas Calio said on NPR’s Morning Edition Tuesday. A4A is the industry group representing U.S. carriers.
Globally, IATA director general Alexandre de Juniac estimates that airlines will need more than $200 billion in aid to get through the crisis. His estimate includes the $50 billion request in the U.S.
“If we want to maintain a strong airline sector, able to cope with this difficult crisis but able also to provide the resources that the recovery [will need]… we need government to act quickly,” said de Juniac.
Related: Coronavirus crisis raises questions about the survival of already-struggling airlines
Even with government support, IATA expects changes in the airline industry when global economies emerge from this crisis. Fewer players are likely from some combination of consolidation and shut downs.
“It is clear that we will see… probably consolidation, [and] unfortunately some airlines will be disappearing,” said de Juniac.
Already, the UK’s largest regional carrier Flybe ceased operations due to the crisis.
Some airlines could benefit from an industry cull. In a report Monday, J.P. Morgan analysts forecast that Air Canada, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines could see stronger financial returns on transatlantic routes after the crisis if some weaker players stop flying. European carriers were not mentioned as the scope of the report was limited to the airlines covered by the bank’s North American analysts.
Related: US ‘big 3’ well-positioned to survive possible coronavirus crisis shakeout
And the crisis will end. Pearce at IATA said that airlines in China, where the coronavirus outbreak first began in January, have already begun resuming flights and loads — or the percent of seats that are filled — are trending above 60%.
“We are seeing a recovery phase in China, but certainly that is not the case in Europe and North America,” he said.
Featured image by JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.