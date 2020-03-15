Still thinking of taking a vacation to Mexico? Here’s why you shouldn’t
The novel coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, is quickly spreading across the world with little signs of slowing down. While health and government officials are trying to “flatten the curve” of the pandemic, the deadly virus continues to see a spike in confirmed cases and deaths.
That said, the best thing people for themselves and for others is to stay put and put travel plans on hold — no matter the destination.
In terms of coronavirus numbers, there are 26 confirmed cases and no deaths in Mexico.
At news conference, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, “If it were technically necessary to consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance we would have to take into account not that Mexico would bring the virus to the United States, rather that the United States could bring it here.”
Many Mexican residents fear they could pick up the virus in the United States, where the number of infected people is much higher — particularly in Tijuana, where many cross the border into San Diego for work or school on a regular basis, Reuters reports.
On Friday, Lopez-Gatell said the government would recommend that nonessential services be canceled, including classes, seminars and the like. The idea is to curb mass gatherings of people around the world, in the hopes to flatten the curve and give valued, finite medical resources to those who need it most.
The CDC currently lists Mexico as a level 2 travel advisory, noting that, “Sustained community spread of respiratory illness caused by the novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19) is occurring globally.” Destinations are ranked from 1 to 3, with 3 considered a warning not to travel.
Bottom line
We support the travel industry and want to be there for it and encourage more trips, but only when the time is right.
Instead of traveling right now, we suggest this is the time to plan your next vacation. You don’t have to book yet, but figure out where you want to go and map out the right strategy for building up the right points and miles for those trips.
TPG can guide travelers through this process. We’ll share the news when it’s time to start booking, but at least for the short term let’s all do as much as we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and that includes hitting pause on travel.
Only you can make the very personal decision about whether or not to keep, postpone or cancel your trips. Health officials do note, however, that the fastest way to return to normalcy is to stop coming in contact with others. That includes ceasing travel, except for essential and urgent reasons.
The Points Guy is not recommending any international travel at this time, but we encourage you to get a list going of all the places you want to see when we come out of the immediate crisis.
Featured image courtesy of Ernesto Ruiz/EyeEm/Getty Images..
