Get 20% off Marriott gift cards, plus best-ever discount on points and home vacation rentals

It’s no secret that hotels have been dramatically affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Marriott just completed its first-quarter earnings call today, and shared that occupancy has been at 20% in North America for the last two weeks at limited-service hotels. Roughly 25% of Marriott hotels worldwide are temporarily closed.
So, whether to get travelers excited about the prospect of future travel, or to generate some quick cash, Marriott is introducing a series of three deals that will start rolling out Monday, May 11.
Get 20% off Marriott gift cards
While supplies last, from Monday, May 11 to Sunday, May 17, select Marriott eGiftCards are available at a 20% discount.
- $50 gift card for $40
- $100 gift card for $80
- $250 gift card for $200
- $500 gift card for $400
- $1,000 gift card for $800
You can use Marriott gift cards to pay for Marriott stays, treatments at the spa, dining at Marriott properties and more. Keep in mind, however, that some Marriott brands do not accept Marriott gift cards. This includes Bulgari, Design Hotels, Homes & Villas by Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club.
Marriott eGiftCards are delivered between one and seven business days, and there’s a limit of $5,000 in orders per person, per day. We typically see these purchases code as a Marriott travel charge, so be strategic about how you pay for your gift cards.
While not everyone will be in a position to tie money up in a Marriott gift card, especially while many of us are still staying home to flatten the curve, these gift cards are a safer bet than tying up money with a smaller company that’s less likely to be around when it’s eventually time to redeem your gift card.
Get 10% off Homes and Villas by Marriott International
Next week, on May 18 and 19, bookings made through the Homes and Villas by Marriott program will be discounted by 10%. This rental program hasn’t typically received a lot of attention here since the Marriott point redemption opportunities are generally below our desired value for Marriott points. But, as home rentals likely gain more steam this summer as an alternative to hotels where it’s more difficult to social distance, it might be time to reconsider.
Unlike many home rental reservations made directly with owners or through sites such as VRBO or Airbnb, bookings made through Marriott may offer more cancellation and rebooking flexibility right now. For reservations made after May 6, with arrival dates on or before Aug. 31, you’re eligible for a full refund to the original form of payment, minus a $75 credit card processing fee, until 10 days before arrival. (This does not apply to redemption bookings.) This policy is valid for properties that normally have 14- and 30- or 60-day cancellation policies. Homes with 90-day cancellation policies are excluded.
You also earn 5 Marriott points per dollar spent on these home rentals, as well as Marriott elite night credits.
Get a 60% bonus on purchased Marriott points
Starting on May 18 and available until June 30, 2020, Marriott is launching its best-ever sale on Bonvoy points with a 60% bonus. For context, the best bonus we’ve seen in the past was 50%. Normally, Marriott points sell for 1.25 cents each, well above the TPG valuation of .8 cents per Marriott point.
But, with a 60% bonus on purchased points, your per-point cost will come to around .78 cents per point. This means that 10,000 Marriott points that normally sell for $125 will cost the same — but you’ll get 16,000 points instead of 10,000 with the 60% bonus.
At that rate, it’s definitely possible to get some outsized value from your Marriott points at both the low and high ends of the category chart when travel resumes. Here are some of our favorite ways to redeem Marriott points.
While this is a great price for Marriott points, keep in mind the obvious caveats that most of us aren’t following our usual travel and redemption patterns right now. So, think long and hard before locking up your money in Marriott points if you aren’t sure how you’ll use them. Marriott has temporarily paused points expirations, but in normal times, factor in that Marriott points do expire after 24 months with no account activity, so don’t buy them and forget them.
Bottom line
It’s great to see travel companies begin what we presume will be a trend of summer sales and discounts to incentivize travelers and bring in some much-needed dollars as things slowly open up in a world that’s been forever changed by the coronavirus.
