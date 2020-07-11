Check your accounts: Marriott bonus elite night credits have begun posting
Last month Marriott announced a unique promotion to reward elite members who were staying loyal to the company throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In addition to extending all members’ elite status through February 2022, Marriott announced that it would be depositing bonus elite night credits into members’ accounts in July.
With this promotion, members will earn 50% of the elite nights needed to qualify for the elite status that they held in 2019. For example, if you were a Platinum elite in 2019 (which requires 50 nights a year) you’d get 50% of that, or 25 elite nights, as a bonus.
Here’s the breakdown:
|ELITE STATUS TIER EARNED IN 2019
|ANNUAL TIER REQUIREMENTS
|50% ELITE NIGHT CREDITS (ENC) DEPOSIT
|Ambassador Elite
|100 Qualifying Nights AND US$20,000 stay spend
|50 Elite Night Credits
|Titanium Elite
|75 Qualifying Nights
|38 Elite Night Credits
|Platinum Elite
|50 Qualifying Nights
|25 Elite Night Credits
|Gold Elite
|25 Qualifying Nights
|13 Elite Night Credits
|Silver Elite
|10 Qualifying Nights
|5 Elite Night Credits
|Member
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
While Marriott initially said that these bonus elite night credits would be deposited in late July, a number of people are reporting that they have posted today. A friend was kind enough to share this screenshot of his wife’s account. She was a Marriott Platinum elite in 2019, and you can see received 25 “promotional” elite night credits.
It appears that Marriott is rolling this promotion out in waves, as my account isn’t showing the bonus elite night credits yet. It’s worth checking on both a desktop and the Marriott app as there’s sometimes a bit of a lag between the two platforms. I was a Titanium elite member in 2019, meaning I should receive 38 bonus elite night credits at some point this month.
Elite night credits are primarily used to help you qualify for elite status each year (as the name would suggest), but Marriott already took care of that by extending members’ status through February 2022. Still, there are a few reasons why this bonus elite night credit promotion is so appealing:
- Upgrade to a higher tier of elite status: Bonus elite night credits, when combined with elite nights earned from Marriott credit cards or from any trips you manage to take this year, may help you qualify for a higher level of elite status than you previously held. In the example above, this person, who was Platinum elite with Marriott, is now just 12 nights away from upgrading to Titanium elite.
- Qualify for lifetime elite status: Marriott uses two factors to determine eligibility for lifetime elite status: number of years with status and total number of elite night credits. This includes actual nights spent in a hotel, as well as those earned from credit cards or other promotions. Earning dozens of extra elite night credits can help people close the gap.
- Earn additional Choice Benefits: Marriott offers its top tier elites Choice Benefits after staying 50 and 75 nights a year. The options include things like Suite Night Awards, bonus elite night credits, gifting elite status and more. Notably, you only earn these benefits if you stay 50 or 75 nights, not if you earn elite status through a credit card, lifetime status, or status extension. These bonus elite night credits will allow more people to hit the 50 and 75 night mark this year and earn Choice Benefits.
Bottom line
Marriott has started to roll out bonus elite night credits to many members as part of the promotion announced last month, but not all members are seeing the bonus credits in their accounts yet. Don’t worry if you don’t see yours yet, Marriott said the nights wouldn’t start rolling out until late July and it’s very possible that they’re depositing them in batches.
Featured image by Ethan Steinberg / The Points Guy
