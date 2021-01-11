Marriott Bonvoy makes it easier to earn elite status and redeem points in 2021
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Marriott Bonvoy already announced that any status you had in 2020 would be extended through February 2022. It also gave elites a boost to reach a higher level of status faster in 2020. However, as we entered January, it hadn’t announced changes to earning status in 2021.
Today, that’s changing.
Marriott Bonvoy has just shared that it’s making it easier to earn all levels of elite status this year, including top-tier Ambassador Elite status. It’s also offering a new opportunity to earn extra points and reducing the rates of some redemptions made this year.
There’s a lot to uncover, so let’s jump right in.
For more TPG news, deals and points and miles tips delivered each morning to your inbox, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Earning Marriott Bonvoy elite status in 2021
First things first: Marriott isn’t making broad adjustments to its qualification requirements. The only change is that it’s reducing the $20,000 spend threshold for attaining Ambassador Elite status by 30% for 2021 — meaning you’d need to spend just $14,000 this year.
That said, Marriott is still making it easier to earn elite status in 2021 in several ways.
Like last year, current elites will receive 50% of the elite nights needed to qualify for the elite status that they held in 2020. For example, if you were a Platinum elite in 2020 — which requires 50 nights a year — you’d get 25 elite nights as a bonus.
Here’s the breakdown:
|ELITE STATUS TIER IN 2020
|ANNUAL TIER REQUIREMENTS
|50% ELITE NIGHT CREDITS (ENC) DEPOSIT
|Ambassador Elite
|100 Qualifying Nights AND $20,000 in spending ($14,000 for 2021)
|50 nights
|Titanium Elite
|75 Qualifying Nights
|38 nights
|Platinum Elite
|50 Qualifying Nights
|25 nights
|Gold Elite
|25 Qualifying Nights
|13 nights
|Silver Elite
|10 Qualifying Nights
|5 nights
|Member
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
Related: All of the elite qualification changes you need to know about for 2021
A program spokesperson says that these nights will post to accounts in February.
But that’s not all.
In February, Marriott Bonvoy will launch a new global promotion that will allow all members, including those who don’t currently have elite status, to fast-track extra elite-night credits. Members who register for the promotion will earn double the number of points and elite night credits for all stays of two nights or more. The promotion will run from Feb. 16 through April 27, 2021.
You may also be able to earn status even faster if you’re a cardmember of select Marriott Bonvoy credit cards. That’s because one of the perks of several Marriott cards is 15 elite night credits.
You’ll find this 15 elite night benefit as a perk of the following cards:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card ($450 annual fee, see rates and fees)
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card ($95 annual fee)
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card ($125 annual fee, see rates and fees)
- Ritz-Carlton Credit Card — which closed to new applicants in July 2018 — but Chase still allows cardholders of Marriott-branded personal credit cards to do a product change to the Ritz-Carlton, as long as you’ve had the card for at least 12 months
In the past, this was capped at 15 nights, regardless of how many Marriott cards you have. However, as of March 2020, you can now earn a total of 30 nights by having both a personal and business card — which puts you 60% of the way to Platinum status without a single night in an actual Marriott property.
The real sweet spot in the Bonvoy program is Platinum Elite status, with benefits like a guaranteed 4 p.m. checkout and free breakfast at many brands. This status normally requires 50 nights, but you can get it for as little as 18 nights this year by taking advantage of Marriott’s global promotion and having a cobranded card — or just 10 nights if you have both a personal and business version.
That requirement may be even lower if you held elite status last year (reminder: many Marriott cards come with automatic elite status).
Related: What is Marriott Bonvoy elite status worth?
In addition to fast-tracking elite status, the bonus elite night credits for these promotions will help you earn your annual choice benefits faster. These are normally earned after reaching 50 and 75 elite nights in a calendar year and include options like being able to gift status and Suite Night Awards.
Finally, these nights will also count toward Marriott Bonvoy lifetime elite status. And if they push you to Gold or above, that’ll also count as another year of elite status in satisfying the lifetime qualification requirements.
Reduced redemption rates
In addition to the promotion for double points and elite-night credits, Marriott Bonvoy is reducing off-peak redemption rates globally by 10%. The discount is available for reservations through Sept. 30, 2021 booked by Feb. 21.
Here’s how the reduced off-peak redemption rates break down:
- Category 1: 4,500 points (normally 5,000)
- Category 2: 9,000 points (normally 10,000)
- Category 3: 13,500 points (normally 15,000)
- Category 4: 18,000 points (normally 20,000)
- Category 5: 27,000 points (normally 30,000)
- Category 6: 36,0000 points (normally 40,000)
- Category 7: 45,000 points (normally 50,000)
- Category 8: 63,000 points (normally 70,000)
Related: How to earn Marriott Bonvoy points for free nights
Bottom line
Unlike chains like Hilton, Hyatt and Wyndham, Marriott Bonvoy didn’t reduce elite status qualifications outright. However, it is still making it easier to earn elite status this year. While those who currently hold Marriott status will benefit from today’s announcement the most, general members will still be able to earn status quicker this year.
In addition to today’s news, Marriott Bonvoy has previously paused the expiration of points until Aug. 1, 2021, extended free-night certificates originally set to expire in 2020 through Aug. 1, 2021 and extended the expiration of Suite Night Awards through Dec. 31, 2021. Marriott says that it plans to reveal more program updates to add value for members throughout the year.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Marriott Bonvoy Business card, click here.
Featured image of the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa courtesy of the resort.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out and travel & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.