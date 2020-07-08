These Marriott cards will now award 10x points on dining and gas for a limited time
Coronavirus has changed the game when it comes to how we spend our money. Credit card issuers have taken note and are regularly implementing new offers to encourage spending.
At the beginning of July, Chase announced new perks and benefits for its Chase Sapphire lineup including up to 10x points on select categories. Now, Chase is back at it again with new, limited-time 10x bonuses for select cobranded Marriott credit cards.
Starting on July 15, Marriott Bonvoy cardmembers will be able to earn 10x points on purchases at restaurants and gas stations. Chase notes that it is “one of the richest non-travel rewards ever offered to Marriott Bonvoy cardmembers.”
The eligible Marriott Chase cards include:
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card
- Regular restaurant and gas bonus: 2x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas bonus: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Premier Plus Business Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant and gas bonus: 4x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas bonus: 10x
- The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant bonus: 3x
- Regular gas bonus: 2x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas bonus: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant and gas bonus: 1x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas bonus: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Premier Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant bonus: 2x
- Regular gas bonus: 1x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas bonus: 10x
- Marriott Bonvoy Business Credit Card*
- Regular restaurant and gas bonus: 1x
- Limited-time restaurant and gas bonus: 10x
*Not available for new applicants
How to register
From now through Sept. 15, cardmembers can register for 10x points through this dedicated Chase landing page. Again, not all Marriott cards qualify for the bonuses, but if your card is listed above, consider yourself golden.
The 10x bonus is valid for up to $3,500 in spending during the promotional period from July 15 to September 15. Chase also notes that food delivery services, like DoorDash and Grubhub, will also qualify for 10x Bonvoy points per dollar.
Is it worth it?
According to TPG valuations, 10 Marriott Bonvoy points per dollar is worth 8 cents. That would put it at the top of our list of the best credit cards for gas and near the top for best credit cards for dining. If you have one of these cards — and value Marriott points — it certainly can make sense to shift your restaurant and gas purchases to it.
Bottom line
Marriott cards also have an ongoing promotion for 6x points for groceries through July 31, 2020. That means, for a two week period, these Marriott cards will be one of the most rewarding for three everyday categories of spending — groceries, dining and gas.
Note that Marriott’s Amex cards don’t qualify for this offer and neither do a few existing Marriott Chase cards. However, if you’re on the list, this new promotion for 10x points for the categories of restaurants and gas is a lucrative addition for summer spending to fuel up — whether that is through dining out, delivery in, or filling up the gas tank.
Featured photo from Shutterstock.
