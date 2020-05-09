TPG Talks episode four: A virtual walkthrough of the TPG Beginner’s Guide
In episode four of TPG Talks, we went straight to one of our our largest audience segment: points and miles beginners! Joining us was TPG Lifestyle Editor Samantha Rosen, author of TPG’s Beginner’s Guide. This comprehensive resource gives you all the basic information you need to start your journey in the world of loyalty programs and travel rewards. There’s a lot of information to digest, so make sure to watch the replay of episode four and start working toward your first award trip.
Show notes:
(To come)
Follow on reading and important links:
TPG beginner’s guide: Everything you need to know about points, miles, airlines and credit cards
TPG’s monthly valuations of points and miles
Maximizing online shopping portals
The best ways to maximize Air Canada’s Aeroplan program (mentioned several times on the webinar)
FlightConnections.com (mentioned on the webinar)
Bottom Line
Be sure to catch all the future TPG Talks webinars live by registering for your spot. You can catch all of our upcoming live events across all of our online channels through our master calendar. You can also re-watch recordings of all previous TPG Talks on the TPG Learning Hub.
