Learn how to navigate travel changes and cancellations on the next ‘TPG Talks’ episode
The coronavirus outbreak has created chaos in the travel industry, as airlines, hotels and other providers frantically try to stay afloat. In many cases, the cancellation and rebooking policies for these companies continue to evolve — and have generated massive amounts of confusion to travelers. However, that doesn’t need to be the case.
Come to this week’s free TPG Talks webinar and hear from our own experts to make sure that changes or cancellations don’t cost you.
TPG Editor-at-Large Zach Honig and Writer Zach Griff have been covering these policies for TPG over the last two months, and they’ll share their knowledge, advice and guidance on how you can best change, cancel or rebook any existing travel reservations. If you have an upcoming trip — or are thinking about booking one — you don’t want to miss this session!
Date: Friday May 15
Time: Noon Eastern Time
Location: Zoom Webinar
I’ll continue hosting this week along with TPG Senior Editor and moderator extraordinaire Nick Ewen.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
If you have burning questions about changing or canceling an upcoming trip — or if you think an airline is unfairly giving you the run-around — this is a session you won’t want to miss.
