Between promotions like a 20% discount by using one Amex Membership Reward point and a $10 promotional credit by spending $10+ at Whole Foods, there are several ways to save on your Amazon purchases on this #PrimeDay2019. However, if you’re flying with JetBlue — both on Prime Day (July 15 and 16) and beyond — you can earn even greater rewards.
JetBlue flyers can earn 3 TrueBlue points per dollar when shopping on Amazon in-flight using the carrier’s free Fly-Fi internet. All you need to do is log in to Fly-Fi using the name and email associated with your TrueBlue account, then go to Amazon.com to shop and earn on eligible products. Note, this offer is not valid when using the Amazon mobile app, so you want to ensure you’re shopping on Amazon.com through a web browser when shopping with your mobile device. If you log in to Fly-Fi using the “Guest Access” option, you’ll need to click on the Amazon carousel ad that appears on the landing page to be redirected to the TrueBlue sign-in/sign-up page to shop and earn TrueBlue points.
While there are a few portals that offer cash back for Amazon purchases in certain categories, this is essentially the only way you could earn airline miles for nearly all Amazon purchases. JetBlue used to allow you to earn points for Amazon purchases through a portal from the ground, but that option is no longer available. You can, however, still earn JetBlue points for purchases from other merchants through its ShopTrue shopping portal.
As a reminder, you’ll want to maximize your rewards on Amazon purchases by using a credit card such as the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature, Chase Freedom Unlimited, Citi Double Cash Card or The Blue Business℠ Plus Credit Card from American Express. Check out this post for a deeper dive into the best cards for Amazon purchases — not only on Prime Day, but every day of the year.
