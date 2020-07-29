Get $15 off your next Amazon order using just 1 Chase Ultimate Rewards point
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Editor’s note: This post is regularly updated with the latest promotion.
Prime Day might be delayed this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get discounts on Amazon.
Amazon and Chase are back with another promotion that lets Ultimate Rewards cardholders save on their orders.
For a limited time, Amazon is giving targeted Chase cardholders the opportunity to get $15 off orders of $50 or more by redeeming just one Ultimate Rewards point. Not everyone is eligible for the offer, but you might be eligible now even if you haven’t been in the past.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
How to get $15 off by redeeming one Chase Ultimate Rewards point
To see if you’ve been targeted for the discount and activate it, follow these steps:
- Link your Chase Ultimate Rewards account to Amazon if you haven’t already done so. It can take up to 24 hours for your card to be linked before you can activate the offer, so don’t wait.
- Check here to see if you’re targeted for the offer.
- Click the “Click to activate” button before shopping.
- Load up your cart with eligible items sold by Amazon (Amazon gift cards excluded).
- Select your linked Chase card for the payment method.
- Apply just one point and pay for the rest with your card.
If you were targeted for the offer and followed all of these steps, then the discount should automatically be reflected on the checkout page — no promo code is necessary. However, we only recommend redeeming a single point, since using more will yield a lower return. Ultimate Rewards points are equivalent to a paltry 0.8 apiece on Amazon, and that’s well below TPG’s valuation of Ultimate Rewards points at 2 cents each.
Note that you may want to put the rest of your purchase on the Chase Freedom, which is currently offering 5% cash back on up to $1,500 of combined Amazon and Whole Foods purchases through Sept. 30, 2020. However, if you also have a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, you can combine your earnings into a single Ultimate rewards account — unlocking the ability to transfer your points to various valuable partners.
The information for the Chase Freedom has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Related: Best credit cards for Amazon purchases
The fine print
- Offer is targeted to select Chase cardholders.
- The maximum you could save with this promotion is $15.
- The promotion runs through Oct. 31, 2020 or when 46,667 customers have redeemed the offer (whichever is earlier).
- Offer is only good on items sold by Amazon. Be sure to look for the “sold by Amazon” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services.” Items that are ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ or ‘Prime Eligible’ may or may not qualify.
- Offer does not apply to Amazon gift cards or digital content.
- This offer is not available to eligible Chase cardmembers who have previously used Ultimate Rewards to shop at Amazon.com, but it seems like this is not strictly enforced.
Things to keep in mind
Only products sold by Amazon.com are eligible; Amazon gift cards and digital content are explicitly excluded. If you don’t have any specific purchases in mind, consider buying gift cards that you can use such as:
Note that when you activate the promotion, your Chase Ultimate Rewards points will be temporarily set as the default payment method at checkout. So, be sure to change your payment method if you make subsequent Amazon purchases after taking advantage of this offer.
You also should definitely have two-factor authentication turned on for your account in case of unauthorized use.
Related: The best ways to redeem points and miles for Amazon purchases
Bottom line
Regardless of whether you were targeted for this offer, now is a good time to make sure that all of your cards that earn Chase Ultimate Rewards, Amex Membership Rewards and Citi ThankYou Rewards are linked to your Amazon account. Although paying with points isn’t a good use of your points normally, paying with just one point can unlock excellent value during targeted promotions. Here’s how to link each type of card with Amazon:
Similar promotions currently available:
- Get up to $30 off your next Amazon order using just 1 Citi ThankYou point (up to 2X)
- Save up to $50 on Amazon purchases using just one Amex point with this targeted deal
Additional reporting by Katie Genter
Screenshots from Amazon.com, featured image by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.