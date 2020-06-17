Get up to $30 off your next Amazon order using just 1 Citi ThankYou point
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a frequent Amazon shopper and hold a Citi ThankYou card, we’ve got good news: There’s a new promotion from Amazon giving targeted Citi cardholders an opportunity to save 20% (up to $30) on eligible purchases by redeeming just one ThankYou point.
We generally don’t recommend paying with your points, given that each point is equivalent to just 0.8 cents on Amazon and we value Citi points at 1.7 cents apiece. But redeeming a single point can unlock excellent value during targeted promotions like this one.
You will need to check your eligibility and activate the offer before placing your order. Amazon has offered similar versions of this deal for Citi cardholders in the past, but you might be eligible now even if you haven’t been in the past. The current promotion is valid through Sept. 30, 2020.
For more TPG news and deals delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
How to get 20% off by redeeming one Citi ThankYou point
Checking to see if you have been targeted for the discount and activating it is quite simple. Just follow these steps:
- Link your Citi ThankYou account to Amazon if you haven’t already done so. It can take up to 24 hours for your card to be linked before you can activate the offer, so don’t wait
- Check here to see if you’re targeted for the offer
- Click the “Click to activate” button before shopping
- Load up your cart with eligible items sold by Amazon (Amazon gift cards excluded)
- Select your linked Citi card for the payment method
- Apply just one point and pay for the rest with your card
If you were targeted for the offer and followed all of these steps, then the discount should automatically be reflected on the checkout page — no promo code is necessary.
The fine print
- Offer is targeted to select Citi cardholders
- The maximum you could save with this promotion is $30
- The promotion runs through Sept. 30, 2020 or when the cumulative value of redeemed promotion codes reaches $250,000, whichever is earlier — so act fast.
- Offer is only good on items sold by Amazon. Be sure to look for the “sold by Amazon” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services.” Items that are ‘fulfilled by Amazon’ or ‘Prime Eligible’ may or may not qualify.
- Offer does not apply to Amazon gift cards or digital content
- This offer is not available to eligible Citi cardmembers who have previously used ThankYou Points to shop at Amazon.com in the past twelve months, though reports suggest that this is not strictly enforced.
Things to keep in mind
If there isn’t anything sitting on your wishlist or those items don’t meet the requirements for this promotion, there’s still a great way to take advantage of this new promotion: gift cards. Although Amazon gift cards are explicitly excluded, you may be able to get the discount when buying third-party gift cards such as:
- Airbnb gift cards
- Uber gift cards
- Netflix gift cards
- Southwest gift cards
- Starbucks gift cards
- And more
You will need to use your Citi credit card for this purchase in order to use a ThankYou point. If you have an Amazon gift card lying around, you may be able to stack it with this deal.
Related: Best credit cards for Amazon purchases
Bottom line
Note that when you enroll in the promotion, your Citi card will become your default payment method for a duration of six hours. If you make an additional purchase, be sure to check which payment method is selected prior to checkout.
If you weren’t targeted for this offer, try removing your Citi card from your Amazon Wallet, adding it back, re-enrolling it in Shop with Points, and checking eligibility the next day.
If you weren’t eligible for this promotion but carry an American Express or Chase card, there may be other Amazon offers available to you.
Screenshots from Amazon.com, featured image by Jason Alden/Bloomberg/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.