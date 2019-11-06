Save up to $50 on Amazon using just one Amex point in this targeted deal
It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for deals.
We’ve seen a few versions of this deal over the years, but there are a handful of new variations that appeared this week:
- Save $20 off a $100 Amazon purchase by using just one Amex Membership Rewards point.
- Save 20% off an Amazon purchase, up to $50 off, by using one Amex Membership Rewards point.
Like many Amazon offers, these deals are targeted, so not everyone will have one of these offers available. Click here to see which version of the offer may be applicable to your account.
This morning, I had the offer for $20 off a $100 purchase on my Amazon account. I’ll happily trade away a single Membership Rewards point from a card such as the American Express® Gold Card or American Express® Green Card to save $20 on my next $100 Amazon purchase. Or, if I don’t need to purchase physical products in the near term, I can just stock up on a dining or retailer gift card with that savings right now. (Nordstrom e-gift card, I have my eye on you.)
Here are the steps for turning just one Amex Membership Rewards point into serious Amazon savings:
- Check to see if you received a targeted offer.
- Activate the offer in your Amazon account.
- Load up your cart with eligible items sold by Amazon instead of by third parties (and yes, most gift cards count)
- Make sure to only use one point at checkout as shown below — it will default to paying with all points, which you probably don’t want to do as the return is poor.
- Do a happy dance for saving up to $50 on Amazon. You’ll see the savings in your cart if it all worked properly.
The offer expires at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 2, or after Amazon customers have redeemed offers worth $5,000,000 —whichever comes first. (So don’t wait until the last minute to make your purchase, just in case.)
You will need to use your Amex credit card for this purchase in order to use a Membership Rewards point, but here are the best credit cards to use on future Amazon purchases. And if you have an Amazon gift card lying around, you can stack it with this deal.
Featured image by Leon Neal/Getty Images
