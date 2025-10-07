I check my Amex Offers frequently to see if I've been targeted for cash back or bonus points when I use my eligible American Express card at my favorite retailers. So, I was excited to see that in a recent round of Amex Offers, you may be able to earn up to 1,200 bonus Membership Rewards points when you spend $150 or more on Amazon purchases.

You can use this offer up to three times, and it is valid for purchases made through Oct. 25. So, before you hit checkout on your October Prime Big Deal Days purchases, double-check your Amex account to see if you have this offer (or if you already added this offer to your account when it was first announced back in September).

A handful of TPG staff members found this Amex Offers deal for the American Express Platinum Card® and the American Express® Gold Card.

AMERICAN EXPRESS

Other staff members with the same cards saw an offer in their American Express account for 500 Membership Rewards points when spending at least $50. Still others did not have this offer at all, so it's worth checking to see whether or not you are eligible.

If you use the 1,200-point offer three times, you could earn 3,600 Membership Rewards points when you spend up to $450. That equates to $72 in additional points value, according to TPG's October 2025 valuations. This is in addition to the points you earn for making an Amazon purchase. For example, the Amex Gold earns 1 point per dollar spent on most general purchases. So, if you maxed out this offer and spent $450, you'd earn 450 Membership Rewards points in addition to the 1,200 bonus points.

According to the offer's full terms and conditions, you are generally only able to earn bonus points for purchases made at amazon.com and via the Amazon mobile app. Additionally, the following purchases are ineligible to earn bonus points:

Purchases shipped outside the U.S.

Corporate gift cards and custom-designed gift card purchases

Prime memberships and automatically renewing subscription services

Purchases made via third parties, such as resellers, delivery services or other intermediaries

When you check your eligibility, be sure to look at all your Amex accounts, as offers often vary from card to card. Even if you aren't targeted for this offer, Amazon is also offering up to 50% off Amazon purchases when you redeem at least 1 Membership Rewards point.

Considering Amazon sells just about everything under the sun (and it probably would sell the sun, too, if it were possible), it's easy to make use of this offer if you are eligible.

