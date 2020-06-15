Register for the next TPG Talks webinar and learn all about Disney’s reopening plans
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s time for another episode of TPG Talks, our weekly webinar series designed to give you pertinent information that helps make your travels more informed and more affordable. This week, we’re covering Disney’s big plans for reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California — a hot topic for many readers.
Date: Thursday June 18
Time: 3 p.m. Eastern Time / 12 p.m. Pacific Time
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Here
Note that, due to scheduling conflicts, this week’s session is at a different date and time than usual. However, if you can’t attend live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then receive a follow-up email with a link to the recording one day after the webinar.
Joining us this week is TPG’s own Director of Travel Content — and self-described Disneyholic — Summer Hull. From what little information Disney has divulged as well as our trip to opening day at Universal Studios Orlando, we already know that the theme park experience in a COVID-19 world will be incredibly different than what we’ve experienced in the past. Many of you probably have questions like:
- How will crowds be controlled?
- How will rides be operated?
- Will all the transportation options be available?
- How can kids wear masks in the Florida summer?
Join us this week as we discuss everything we know — and make a few educated guess on what we expect will happen in July. If you had to postpone a Disney trip or are looking to plan one in the near future, you don’t want to miss this session.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
For recordings of past webinars, visit our TPG Talks homepage.
Featured image courtesy Summer Hull.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.