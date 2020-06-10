Disneyland announces planned reopening date — Here’s what you need to know
Disneyland in Anaheim, California, celebrates its 65th anniversary on July 17 of this year. It’s likely no coincidence that the theme park has just announced that date as its target for reopening, pending necessary government approvals.
That will place Disneyland just six days behind the July 11 reopening date for the Disney World theme parks in Florida.
Like at Disney World, Disneyland will utilize a phased reopening approach that begins with the reopening of the Downtown Disney shopping and dining area on July 9.
The two adjacent theme parks — Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure Park — plan to reopen on July 17.
Then, Disneyland’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa as well as Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, plan to reopen on July 23. A reopening date for the namesake Disneyland Hotel was not included in today’s release.
Mirroring what was announced for Disney World, Disneyland will manage “significantly limited capacity” using a new theme park reservation system that will require all guests — including those with an annual pass — to make a reservation for entry in advance. Also like at Disney World, new ticket sales are temporarily suspended at this time.
Parades, firework shows and other experiences that traditionally draw large crowds all at once won’t immediately return when the gates reopen.
Bottom line
While specific details outlining Disneyland’s reopening plan have yet to come, we now know when the theme park that started it all plans to restart the magic. As was clear from TPG’s visit to Universal Orlando on its recent opening day, the theme park experience will be dramatically different from when things shut down in mid-March, but it’s a huge step forward for the California tourism sector and would-be visitors to have Disneyland on the path to unlock the gates.
Featured image courtesy of Summer Hull/The Points Guy
