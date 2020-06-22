How to use Disney’s new park pass reservation system
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
So you want to go to Disney World sometime in 2020 or up until Sept. 26, 2021? Yeah, I know, coronavirus, mask requirements for those ages 2 and up, no FastPass+ and changes within the parks and resorts galore. But, that’s a tale for another day.
If you’ve decided you want to go to Disney World, you’re going to need something you never needed in the past — a reservation to get into the theme parks. No, not a ticket to get into the park (though you need that, too). But you also need an actual reservation to get into the park using Disney’s new Park Pass Reservation System.
I spent about four hours this morning trying to get into the new system and make a reservation to go to the Magic Kingdom. After seeing more error screens and counting down clocks than I care to remember, it eventually worked. Here’s what I learned about how to make a Disney World Park Pass reservation.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
You need a ticket — and maybe a hotel booking, too
First things first, at least for now, you need both an existing valid Disney World theme park ticket or annual pass and a Disney resort hotel booking to secure a day to enter the theme parks. Disney is not currently selling tickets or annual passes, nor are they permitting direct hotel bookings.
There’s no good way around the ticket sale dilemma unless you find someone who doesn’t want their unused Disney World tickets, but there is a way around the no new hotel bookings status. You can rent Disney Vacation Club points and use those to make a booking at a DVC Disney resort, as those are reopened as of today, June 22.
Alternatively, if you can find one of the Bonnet Creek or Disney Springs hotels that are accepting bookings and traditionally offer Disney benefits (such as 60 day FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours) and link that to your My Disney Experience account, they should also serve as your necessary Disney resort booking to book now.
Related: Everything you need to know about visiting Walt Disney World
When you can make a Park Pass reservation:
- Beginning June 22, 2020, Disney Resort and other select hotel guests with a valid theme park admission can make reservations.
- Beginning June 26, 2020, Annual passholders without a resort stay can make reservations.
- Beginning June 28, 2020, existing ticket holders can make reservations.
By June 28, guests will be able to purchase new Disney resort hotel packages and theme park tickets and make their park reservations for arrivals starting in 2021 as our phased reopening continues. Guests will be able to view park reservation availability online before purchasing their tickets.
Later in the summer, Disney will resume sales of 2020 tickets and Disney resort hotel stays, based on the availability of park reservations.
How to book your Disney Park Pass reservation
Assuming you have a My Disney Experience account set up, with theme park tickets and potential hotel reservations linked, you’ll then log-in and select “Disney Park Pass reservation” from the drop-down menu.
Once on this screen, you’ll select “Make a Disney Park Pass Reservation” in blue on the upper right-hand side.
Alternatively, you can go straight to this link to start the process.
You’ll then need to select your party that you wish to enter the park with on a given date. Remember, everyone you select is going to need a valid park ticket or annual pass attached to their name.
From there, you’ll select the date and park you wish to visit of the four Walt Disney World theme parks. For now, you can only select one park per day. You can also only make a maximum of three park day bookings at a time if you have an annual pass but don’t have a Disney resort stay attached to your account.
Once you select your park, you’ll see a screen that asks you to select your entry time. Perhaps in the future, this will be used to select a specific time to enter the park, but for now, the only options we see are for the full day.
Once you’ve selected your time, that’s it — you should see a congratulations screen!
Now, it is likely that demand will level out over time but at times right now, the new booking system is very overloaded. You may go through a variety of waiting room and error screens before you can make your reservation to enter the theme park. It took four hours for me to complete the process when it first launched this morning.
And while this tip didn’t work for me, some have reported success getting into the park reservations system faster by starting at the dining reservations page.
Assuming everything worked as intended, you should see the reservation under the “My Plans” part of your My Disney Experience account.
Bottom line
Going to Disney World in a world in which coronavirus is a reality, even on Main Street U.S.A., will be a very different experience than before the world changed. However, it is now possible to make a reservation to again enter the gates of Disney World, if that’s where your heart desire to travel.
Featured image by Summer Hull/The Points Guy
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.