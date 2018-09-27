This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard, Citi Premier Card
Welcome to Disney Week at The Points Guy! All week we’ll be covering everything there is to know about Disney parks all around the world. After you’ve read this guide to “How to Use Points to Buy Disney Tickets,” make sure to check out our other Disney stories — the list is at the bottom of this page.
A Disney vacation is an American pastime, one that can give as much joy and anticipation as it can sticker shock. The quest for a discounted Disney experience sounds quixotic, but with a little points savvy, maybe we can bring the Disney magic into the realm of the possible. Here’s how to use points to cover park tickets to Disney and make your next family vacation more affordable.
Disney Ticket Costs
Feel dizzy after looking over all the different kinds of tickets you can buy for Disney? You’re not alone: It’s definitely intimidating, at least at first. More confusing is the fact that the price of a ticket isn’t flat. How much one costs, and therefore the number of points you’ll need to use, depends on several factors, including: guest age (those under 3 are free — hurray!), what date you’re going, how many days you’ll visit, how many parks you want to go to and what additional attractions you want to see (waterparks, miniature golf, real golf, etc.).
Oh, and as if that weren’t complicated enough, Disney World is changing how it prices tickets, beginning Oct. 16. They haven’t announced exactly what the new prices will be other than to say a one-day park ticket will range from $109 to $129 per day (it’s currently $102 to $129 per day). We’re using current pricing examples in this story, but remember that changes are coming.
One thing that won’t change though is that the more days you visit a Disney park, the less your per-day cost will be.
Compare that single-day ticket to a seven-day ticket for an adult to visit Walt Disney World including Park Hopper (giving you the ability to go to all of the four main theme parks in a single day), which is $490 before taxes. Looking at value per day, it’s in your best interest to fit as much Disney in as possible on a single trip in order to get significantly more bang for your buck than buying a single-day, single-park ticket.
Tickets for Disneyland in Anaheim, California, are a bit cheaper, with a single-day adult ticket costing $97. A three-day Park Hopper ticket for both parks in California will set an adult back $330.
How to Redeem Points for Disney Tickets
If you’re looking for a magical way to get outsized value when using your points for free Disney tickets, don’t get your hopes up. For now, it’s not possible.
As you’ll see below, the only ways I know to use points to cover a Disney ticket is by redeeming them as cash back or at a fixed cash rate. Some programs make it easier to earn points or cash back at an accelerated rate, making free tickets easier to come by.
Alliant Credit Union Visa Signature
This credit card offers unlimited 3% cash back on all purchases for the first year, then drops to 2.5% for the second year. It’s tied with another card later on this list for offering the most cash back of any credit card on all purchases. Putting $3,634 of spending on the card in the first year would earn you $109 cash back, or enough for a single-day adult ticket to the Magic Kingdom in Disney World. The card has a $59 annual fee, which is waived for the first year.
American Express Membership Rewards
While it’s technically possible to redeem Membership Rewards for Disney packages that include tickets, you’re going to get poor value for your points. You can redeem points at 0.7 cents each toward travel packages and hotels booked via the American Express Travel or Expedia, but there are far better ways to spend your Membership Rewards points. Skip this option.
Bank of America Premium Rewards
If you hold $100,000 in assets with Bank of America and/or Merrill accounts, you qualify for Platinum Honors, the highest tier of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program. At that level, the Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card will earn a minimum of 2.625x points on all transactions and 3.5x points on travel and dining purchases. All points are equal to 1 cent cash back no matter how you use them, meaning the high rate of cash back on all purchases can be used to cover your Disney tickets.
Beginning with the second year of card membership, the Premium Rewards card earns the highest cash back on all purchases of any credit card currently available — as long as you’re a Platinum Honors Preferred Rewards member.
Barclays Arrival Plus Miles
Covered extensively by TPG over the years, Arrival Plus miles will “erase” any travel charge over $100 made with the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard. This card earns 2x miles on all purchases. In order to get Disney tickets to code as travel, you cannot buy the tickets directly from Disney but rather one of many brokers which will code as travel. Undercover Tourist has been confirmed to code as travel on the Arrival Plus.
The Arrival Premier has a rewards setup that doesn’t give you a sign-up bonus but basically earns you 3x miles on all purchases on the first $25,000 in expenses each year, assuming you spend $25,000 at a minimum. This will earn you 75,000 miles, good for $750 toward Disney tickets, and the card has a $150 annual fee that’s waived for the first year.
The Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard is offering 70,000 miles as a sign-up bonus (good for $700 toward Disney tickets) after you spend $5,000 on the card within 90 days of opening an account. The card carries an $89 annual fee, but it’s waived for the first year. The Arrival Plus also offers a 5% rebate of all redeemed miles, effectively giving you a 2.1% cash-back card on all spend toward travel purchases.
Capital One Venture Rewards
Venture Rewards are a fixed-value currency with each point worth one cent. You can redeem points to cover any travel purchase made on your card. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card earns 2x miles on all purchases, plus 10x on hotels booked and paid at Hotels.com via the dedicated link, and offers 50,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months of opening the account. There’s no annual fee for the first year (then $95 thereafter), making it an attractive way to pick up $500 to use toward Disney tickets.
Chase Ultimate Rewards
Until 2018, you could consistently redeem Ultimate Rewards to use toward Disney tickets, cruises and vacation packages at 1.25 cents, or 1.5 cents each if you held a Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve. But this perk ended and hasn’t returned.
Citi ThankYou Rewards
If you hold a Citi Premier Card, ThankYou points can give you good value from your transferable points toward Disney tickets. ThankYou points earned with the Premier card are worth 1.25 cents toward all travel, including Disney tickets bookable over the phone with Citi’s third-party travel agency, Connexions Travel. Call 1-800-842-6596, say you’re redeeming ThankYou points at the first prompt, then select option No. 4 for a cruise agent (confusingly, it’s not the activity option). That’ll put you in touch with an agent who can book Disney tickets with your ThankYou points.
If you don’t hold a Premier card, all ThankYou points are worth 1 cent each toward Disney tickets. The Connexions Travel phone agent quoted me the same prices for tickets that I found on the Disney website.
The Citi Premier Card currently has a welcome bonus of 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
Discover it® Miles
The Discover it® Miles card carries no annual fee, earns 1.5x miles on all spend and all miles earned in the first year are matched by Discover, giving you an effective 3x miles on all spend for 12 months. No matter which way you redeem these miles, they’re worth 1 cent each, giving you a 3% cash-back card toward Disney in your first year of cardmembership. This matches the above Alliant Visa Signature card for the highest cash-back earn rate on a credit card, but only for the first year of membership.
Wells Fargo Go Far Rewards
You can redeem Go Far Rewards for Disney tickets directly on the Wells Fargo program’s website, but not for the most value. Redeeming directly for tickets will give you a redemption value of between 0.94 and 0.97 cents per point. For instance, a seven-day adult Park Hopper ticket for Walt Disney World will cost you 53,685 Go Far Rewards. This ticket is selling for $521.85 after taxes, resulting in a 0.97 cent-per-point redemption. You’re better off redeeming your points at 1 cent per point in cash back into your Wells Fargo deposit account and buying tickets from Disney.
The Wells Fargo Visa Signature® Card has no annual fee and is offering a sign-up bonus of 5x points on up to $12,500 in spend at gas stations, grocery stores and drugstores. This will give you 62,500 points if you max out the spend. The Wells Fargo Propel American Express® card offers 30,000 points after you spend $3,000 in the first three months. The Propel Amex has no annual fee and earns 3x points in extremely inclusive travel and entertainment categories. (Note that the information related to the Wells Fargo Visa Signature Card has been collected by The Points Guy and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer or provider of this product or service.)
If your household gets both cards and combines the bonuses, you’ll have $925 to spend toward Disney tickets, with no annual fee. You can only get one Wells Fargo welcome bonus every 15 months, so you can get one card and your spouse or family member can get the other card.
Bottom Line
It takes concerted effort to build up enough cash or points for a family’s worth of free Disney tickets. Along the way, you’d have to forgo the much higher potential value that you’d get if you transferred points to a travel partner for hotel or flight redemptions.
That said, if a discounted trip to Disney is what you want for your next award, you can reach it with cash-back rewards or points. Even if free Disney tickets don’t mathematically yield the best redemption, making family memories with free or discounted Disney tickets can make it your best redemption.
Featured photo by Aaron Hawkins/Flickr.
Want to read more about Disney parks around the world? Check out our other Disney guides…
- The Best Points Hotels Near Disney World in 2018
- TPG’s Ultimate Guide to Disney World
- In the Shadow of the Mouse: Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – Disney Springs
- 9 Things Families Should Know Before Visiting Disneyland
- Renting Disney Vacation Club Points: Saving Money at Disney
- The 10 Best Disney Thrill Rides Around the World
- Disney World Without Kids: 10 Ways to Enjoy an Adult Trip to Disney
- 10 Things Kids Will Love at the Disney Aulani Resort in Hawaii
- How to Ride Every Disney World Ride in One Day
- How to Eat Healthy at Disney World
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.