In some cases, redeeming points and miles can be simple, but in many instances, it’s quite complex. How do you find availability for premium-class flights? What’s the best program to use to book those awards? And what are some advanced strategies for maximizing your loyalty rewards?
If you’re interested in learning how to make the most of your points and miles, be sure to register for the next TPG Talks webinar, where Richard Kerr and I will take you through some of our favorite advanced tactics for booking awards — including stopovers, award chart sweet spots and how to avoid fuel surcharges. While past sessions provided broader overviews for those just getting into the world of points and miles, this week’s webinar will take your skills to the next level.
Date: Friday June 12
Time: Noon Eastern Time
Where: Zoom webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t attend live, be sure to register anyway, as you’ll automatically receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the live session.
Richard and I have been banking loyalty rewards and booking far-flung trips around the world for decades, and we’re excited to share our knowledge with you as you look to plan award travel for the future. I’ll also be moderating the webinar this week, as usual, giving you the opportunity to ask questions on any of the strategies we present.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation. For details on previous sessions, visit our TPG Talks hub page.
Featured photo by Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images
