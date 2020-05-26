Register for the next ‘TPG Talks’: Credit card strategy during COVID-19
With travel at a slow down and plenty of credit card benefits going unused, now is the time to audit your credit card portfolio and reassess what should be in your wallet. Join us this week as TPG’s dynamic duo of credit card editors — Benét Wilson and Ariana Arghandewal — share what you should be thinking about as you decide which cards to keep or cancel, as well as what cards you should pick up. We’ll cover all the changes in credit card benefits and point-earning rates and look to the future to predict what we can expect from issuers moving forward.
Date: Friday May 29
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Here
Even if you can’t attend the session live, please go ahead and register anyway. This will ensure that you automatically receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the webinar.
I’ll be hosting as usual and will be joined by TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen, who will continue his role as moderator.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
For a list of previous sessions, visit our TPG Talks hub page, or click on any of the links below for individual recaps:
