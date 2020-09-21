Join the next TPG Talks webinar on COVID-19 credit card strategy, brought to you by Grubhub
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Credit card companies have instituted a deluge of new benefits and bonus categories over the last few months. Some of these are meant to entice customers to increase their spending, while others are designed to make existing benefits easier to use. With travel perks becoming less useful, at-home benefits like food delivery and grocery spending bonuses are more appealing than ever — and we’re seeing new (or updated) partnerships crop up from many card issuers.
To help break down these changes and help you maximize your wallet, we’re sitting down with TPG’s credit card experts Madison Blancaflor and Chris Dong on our next TPG Talks webinar to talk card strategy during COVID-19.
Date: Friday, September 25
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t join the live session on Friday, be sure to register anyway. That’ll ensure you receive a link to the follow-up article and recording within 24 hours of the webinar.
I’ll be hosting as always and will be joined by my usual co-host and moderator extraordinaire (TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen). This week’s episode is brought to you by Grubhub, which makes it easy to get great food at home from your favorite local restaurants. In fact, you can order in lunch to watch Friday’s session and use promo code THEPOINTSGUY to get $10 off your first Grubhub purchase.
There’s so much to cover this week, we aren’t sure how we’ll cover it all in an hour. Don’t miss out on this great discussion — register today.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
Featured image by Andresr/Getty Images
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.