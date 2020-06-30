13 food delivery promo codes to help you save money on your next meal
There are lots of ways to save money on food delivery and takeout orders. One of the most conventional methods is by using promotional codes.
DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats routinely offer promo codes that allow you to save cash on your orders. Keeping track of these promotions can be tough, so we’ve built this guide to regularly round up the best discounts available.
Many of the promo codes listed below are available to both new and existing users. However, some promotions may be targeted, so not all codes will necessarily work for you.
Bon appetit and happy saving!
In This Post
DoorDash promo codes
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|Sign up using this link
|$5 off your first three orders (up to $15 value, new users only)
|N/A
|DP50OFF
|50% off your first DashPass order (up to $20 value)
|6/30/20
|PICK50US or 50JUNUS
|50% off your first pickup order (up to $15 value)
|6/30/20
|No code needed
|10% off all pickup orders in July (up to $5 value, up to 10x)
|7/31/20
|LETSEAT25
|25% off for targeted users
|Limited time offer
|CONV50
|50% off your first convenience store order (up to $20 value). Eligible merchants include CVS, Walgreens, The Convenience Store and 7-Eleven
|Limited time offer
|CONV25
|25% off your first convenience store order (up to $20 value). Eligible merchants include CVS, Walgreens, The Convenience Store and 7-Eleven
|Limited time offer
Best credit card for DoorDash
In addition to the discount codes listed above, you can save even more on your DoorDash orders by using the Chase Sapphire Reserve. Cardholders get up to $60 in DoorDash credit in both 2020 and again in 2021. The statement credit applies automatically after you make an eligible purchase, up to the $60 cap. Beyond that, you’ll earn 3x points (a 6% return based on TPG valuations) on all your dining spending, including DoorDash.
The card also comes with a year of complimentary DashPass membership. This unlocks lower service fees and free delivery on all DoorDash orders over $12, saving an average of $4 to $5 per order according to DoorDash.
Grubhub promo codes
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|Sign up using this link
|$10 off your first order of $15 or more (new users only)
|N/A
|5SLICK2
|$5 off your next two orders of $15 or more (up to $10 value)
|8/1/20
Best credit card for Grubhub
The American Express® Gold Card comes with a $120 annual dining statement credit. It’s distributed in monthly $10 statement credits when you make a purchase from a participating dining partner. These include restaurants like The Cheesecake Factory and participating Shake Shack locations.
The card earns an impressive 4x points on restaurants (an 8% return), including Grubhub orders. There are also regular Amex Offers for Grubhub, allowing cardholders to potentially earn extra points or save more on their orders. You may also be able to save even more on your order through Grubhub’s “Perks” program.
Uber Eats promo codes
|Promo code
|Discount
|Expiration
|EATSTREAT20
|$20 off your next two orders of $25 or more (up to $40 value)
|7/1/20
|EATSPASS20
|$20 off your next order (no minimum)
|7/1/20
|EATSPASS10
|$10 off your next order (no minimum)
|7/1/20
|JUNEDEAL
|$20 off your next two order of $30 or more
|7/1/20
|PICKITUP
|$10 off your next pickup order (no minimum)
|7/12/20
Best credit card for Uber Eats
The Platinum Card® from American Express cardholders receive up to $200 in Uber credits each year, distributed as $15 monthly credits plus a $20 bonus in December. These credits don’t just apply to Uber rides – they apply to Uber Eats orders, as well. This way, you can score a free meal delivered from your favorite local spot every month.
In addition to the discount codes, you may be able to save even more on your order with an Eats Pass subscription. For $9.99 per month, you’ll receive unlimited free delivery and can save up to 5% on all orders over $15.
Bottom line
Promo codes are a great way to save on your food delivery and takeout orders. With the right credit card, you might be able to stretch your savings even further.
Keep in mind that some of these promotions are targeted. If you received an email about a promotion not listed above, feel free to share the details in the comments below.
