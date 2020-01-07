Chase adds free DashPass food delivery for select cardholders
Chase just launched a very interesting new promotion in partnership with DoorDash, offering discounts on the company’s DashPass unlimited delivery program.
For $9.99 per month, DashPass customers receive lower service fees and free delivery on all orders of more than $12. According to the company, members save an average of between $4 and $5 per order. The fee is normally waived for all customers for the first month, but now select Chase cardholders will get a significant discount for the first membership year. Some Chase cardholders get it for free.
You can activate the offer by visiting the website here or you can download the DoorDash app.
There’s a good chance you’ll be able to take advantage, since four of the eligible cards make our list of Chase’s best cards of the year, including:
- Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Best for dining and travel
- Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card: Best overall mid-tier card
- Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for non-bonus spending
- Chase Freedom®: Best for rotating bonus categories
Both Sapphire-branded cards offer free DashPass for the entire first year, while the Freedom cards above will get you three months for free and then a 50% discount for the rest of the first year. You’ll also be eligible for that latter offer with the Chase Freedom® Student Credit Card, along with Chase Slate®.
To register, simply add your eligible card to the DoorDash app and click to add the offer, anytime between today and Dec. 31, 2021. Just be sure to add a calendar reminder for 12 months out so you can reevaluate then — otherwise after the first year, the DashPass may renew at the full $9.99 monthly price.
Unfortunately, the $120 in annual dining credits you’ll receive with the American Express® Gold Card only cover DoorDash competitors GrubHub and Seamless. You can, however, pair DashPass with DoorDash’s new customer offer that gives you $15 to spend between your first three orders when you sign up using TPG’s referral link.
Featured photo by Eric Helgas/The Points Guy.
