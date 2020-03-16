5 Amex Offers to save money and make your life easier right now
In the past couple of days, you’ve probably had to cancel your spring break or maybe even dream trip to Tahiti or Colombia. You’re likely working from home from the comfort of your couch and distancing yourself from others. You’ve probably checked your 401k and been … disappointed.
COVID-19 has caused airlines to suspended flights and end routes. Cruise lines around the globe have been canceling, redirecting and reducing service. Hotels are closing and some others have offered full refunds in the coming weeks and months. The outbreak is also forcing the cancellation of several businesses and sporting events worldwide and thus around the country — and world — have been urged to self-isolate.
While now is not the time to travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, it might be a very good time to think about how you can save money. Here at TPG, we often report on Amex Offers that give you bonus points or cash after spending a certain amount in a spending category or at a specific retailer. In recent days, however, I’ve been checking my Amex Offers portal to find ways to get statement credits for my everyday purchases, such as my cell phone bill, meal prep (since social distancing includes things such as dining out) and small home improvement projects.
Here’s some Amex Offers to look out for that may save you money.
Pet services
It’s been a stressful few days for my dog, Migo. He’s not used to me being home during the weekday and is often confused when I can’t play with him while I’m focused on work. I signed up for a BarkBox account a while back but I’ve never paid much attention to it. If you’re unfamiliar, BarkBox is a subscription service that provides dog products, such as toys and treats, to your furry friend every month.
I was pleased to discover an Amex Offer on my American Express® Green Card for a $5 statement credit after spending at least $25 on the service, which you can utilize three times.
If you buy the six-month subscription, it’ll cost you $25 a month, meaning you’d only pay $20 for three months. It’s an offer I plan to take advantage of to keep dog and dog mom happy and occupied over the next few months. Note that the offer expires June 3, so you may want to use it sooner than later.
I also saw other Amex Offers on various cards to help save money on Migo-specific purchases, including a $15 statement credit after spending $100 or more on 1800-petmeds from now through Sept. 11, 2020, and a $12 statement credit from Petco.
Furniture
I’m not used to working from home for an extended amount of time. Occasionally, I’ll spend a day or two doing remote work but as I’m practicing social distancing, it means I need to be better about my WFH habits. I found an Amex Offer on my Platinum Card® from American Express for a $15 statement credit on Wayfair, available through March 31.
Luckily, the offer is available on several Wayfair brands, including Joss And Main and AllModern. I intend to purchase a desk, chair and desk lamp on clearance to improve my WFH productivity and comfort.
Cell phone/insurance bill statement credits
A major reason I keep The Business Platinum® Card from American Express open, despite the high annual fee, is for the statement credits I often get for my cell phone and insurance bills. I added both offers to my account recently, and I’m looking forward to saving at least $80 over the next few months on bills I have to pay anyway.
I pay roughly $70 for my T-Mobile plan, which I put on my Business Platinum each month. That means I’ll get a one-time statement credit of $55, which will cut my bill down to just $15 for one month after the third payment.
I also cover the insurance bill for my three-bedroom New York City apartment. Our insurance bill isn’t high but I’m putting this charge on the card as well. Those who insure entire houses and vehicles will likely hit that $60 max return pretty quickly.
Meal prep
Authorities have encouraged social distancing, which means avoiding large crowds and eschewing restaurants and bars. I’m a takeout girl and rarely ever cook, but I’m now making an effort to cook at home. My Amex Offers portal has several meal prep and food delivery companies to choose from, including Boxed (20% back, up to $150), HomeChef ($10 back after spending $45 or more, up to 3 times) and Sun Basket ($25 back after spending $70 or more, up to 2 times).
It’s also easy to run to the bodega (they’re still open here in New York), so I’m making a conscious effort to cook healthy meals instead of relying on frozen pizza. We’ll eventually get out of social isolation, and I want to be healthier coming out of it than I am going into it.
Personal health
It’s been a stressful few weeks, no matter who you are or what your proximity is to the virus. In recent days, I’ve been checking in on friends (virtually!), asking if they’ve been eating healthy, getting a good nights’ sleep and taking their vitamins.
That last one is something I could be doing better at. I found this care/of offer a few weeks ago when I was looking for a way to save money on vitamin pills. I found this offer pretty helpful, as I’ll be able to save a total of $30 on two purchases after spending $35 or more — all without needing to leave my home.
Bottom line
The coronavirus has brought a lot of uncertainty and fear. There’s volatility in the market, schools and businesses are closed and the travel industry appears to be at a standstill. In this time of uncertainty, it’s important to take note on where you can save money in the short run so you can get back to planning your dream trip when the time is right.
Featured photo by Wutthichai Luemuang/EyeEm/Getty Images.
