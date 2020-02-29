DashPass members now have even more free delivery options through Caviar partnership
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
For a limited-time, DashPass members can maximize their free delivery perks on both DoorDash and Caviar orders. And no, we’re not talking about caviar caviar, but theoretically you could order the delicacy via Caviar.
This special offer is running from now until March 7. Here’s how to get in on the discount:
- Download the Caviar app
- Login with your Door Dash account and add the DOORDASH promo code (if not automatically applied) at checkout
Related: The best credit cards for dining in 2020
For those unacquainted with Caviar, the food ordering service is essentially the same as DoorDash but features more independent and local restaurant selections in 28 cities across the U.S. I noticed that there were may “only on Caviar” exclusive restaurants, but what really stood out to me was the fun and unique food categories like, “Women-Powered” and “Healthy Enough” (the latter supposedly picked by nutritionists).
If you hadn’t already heard, Chase added the DashPass perk to a majority of its premium cards including the Chase Sapphire Preferred®, Chase Sapphire Reserve®, The Chase Freedom Unlimited® and the Chase Freedom®. With the change, CSR holders got a monthly delivery allowance of $10 a month.
To register, simply add your eligible card to the DoorDash app and click to add the offer, anytime between today and Dec. 31, 2021. Customers will receive a minimum of one year, with service guaranteed through 2021.
Featured photo courtesy of Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 3 points per dollar on the first $150,000 in combined spending on travel, shipping purchases, internet, cable and phone services, and advertising purchases made with social media sites and search engines.
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year
- Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn
- Points are worth 25% more when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards
- Redeem points for travel, cash back, gift cards and more – your points don't expire as long as your account is open
- No foreign transaction fees
- Employee cards at no additional cost
- $95 Annual Fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.