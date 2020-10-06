Lyft adds free Grubhub food delivery to Lyft Pink membership
Lyft and Grubhub just announced a new partnership that adds a huge new benefit to Lyft Pink, the company’s subscription service. Starting today, Lyft Pink members have access to Grubhub+ and Seamless+ free of charge.
This subscription service waives delivery fees and offers exclusive discounts on the Grubhub and Seamless apps. In the past, we’ve seen discounts like $10 off after spending $100 on Grubhub offered to Grubhub+ members. This subscription usually costs $9.99 per month. Lyft Pink members can enroll in Grubhub+ benefits on the Lyft Pink page on the Lyft app.
For some background, Lyft Pink gives members up to 15% off Lyft rides, three free Lyft bike and scooter rides every month and other benefits. The subscription costs $19.99 a month. That said, Chase Sapphire Reserve Cardmembers get a complimentary year of Lyft Pink. Cardmembers must activate this benefit by Mar. 31, 2022.
This partnership is great news for Lyft Pink members. In addition to already lucrative benefits, access to free Grubhub delivery makes it the ultimate subscription service for urban dwellers. This is especially true during the coronavirus outbreak when Lyft Pink members may not be taking as many Lyft rides as usual.
A closer look at Grubhub+
As discussed, Grubhub+ is a $9.99 per month food delivery subscription that includes free delivery and other benefits. These include:
- VIP access to customer service in the event of delays or other issues.
- Access to exclusive rewards.
- Donation-matching through Donate the Change on all Grubhub+ orders.
Likewise, New Yorkers have access to Seamless+ on the Seamless app. These benefits are virtually the same as Grubhub+ but apply to orders made on the Seamless app or website.
This benefit makes the Sapphire Reserve even more valuable
Chase Sapphire Reserve includes a complimentary year of Lyft Pink (extended by five months if you enroll by Oct. 31). With that in mind, Lyft Pink’s new Grubhub+ benefits make the card even more powerful, especially when since it already comes with a DoorDash DashPass membership. Sapphire Reserve cardmembers now get free delivery from two of the largest food delivery services, so they’ll rarely pay delivery fees.
In addition, the card earns 3x Ultimate Rewards points per dollar spent on travel and dining. The dining category includes food delivery ordered through major food delivery apps like Grubhub. Even better, the card offers 50,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on the card in the first three months of account opening. This is worth $1,000 per TPG’s most recent valuation.
Bottom line
Lyft and Grubhub’s new partnership is great news for Lyft Pink members and those with a Chase Sapphire Reserve card. This new partnership makes it clear that Lyft values its Lyft Pink members even when they may not be taking as many rideshare rides as they normally would during the pandemic. Make sure to enroll in Grubhub+ benefits on the Lyft app before making your next food delivery order.
I’m a member of both Lyft Pink and Grubhub+, so I’m excited to trim a subscription service from my monthly payments. I really hope that we see more of these brand crossover partnerships in the future.
Photo by Michael Vi/Shutterstock
