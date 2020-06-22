Register for the next TPG Talks webinar and learn how the aviation industry keeps adapting
Over the course of just 10 weeks, the aviation industry has seen demand drop to historic lows. The industry has had to adapt to weather the storm and ensure its existence once the pandemic is over — thought it may take years to fully recover. On this week’s TPG Talks episode, join TPG’s Senior Aviation Editor Ben Mutzabaugh as we discuss how the aviation industry has had to reinvent itself in just two months and what airlines will need to do to regain passenger trust and increase demand.
Date: Friday, June 26
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m Pacific Time
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Here
Even if you can’t attend live, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording 24 hours after the live session ends.
I’ll be hosting this week in my usual spot, while moderator extraordinaire and TPG Senior Editor Nick Ewen will handle the behind-the-scenes action. We’ll cover everything from the new customer experience (which changes weekly) to how airlines are handling their finances and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. Make sure to join us Friday to hear from one of the top experts on the aviation industry!
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
