The cruise industry was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and it continues to impact lines all over the world. Many major cruise lines have extended cancellations through November, and there’s still a lot of uncertainty of when most ships will begin sailing again. And once they do, there will likely be notable changes in light of COVID-19.
Thankfully, there is some good news for cruisers, as limited sailings have restarted in Europe.
And this week, you have a chance to hear directly from two major executives in the cruise industry on this initial comeback of cruising.
Join TPG’s Cruise Reporter Gene Sloan as he sits down with Ken Muskat, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of MSC Cruises USA, and Vicky Garcia, the chief operating officer and co-owner of Cruise Planners, for a special edition of TPG Talks. The trio will dig into what the limited restart in Europe means for the broader industry and what passionate cruisers should expect moving forward.
Date: Thursday Oct. 15, 2020
Time: 1 p.m. Eastern Time / 10 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom Webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t attend the live session, be sure to register anyway. You’ll then automatically receive a link to the recording 24 hours after the webinar ends.
Both Ken and Vicky have spent decades in the cruise industry, so they’re uniquely positioned to evaluate where things stand for the last few months of 2020 — and to look forward to 2021. When could we see a restart of cruising in North America? What will the passenger experience be like? And what exciting developments are on the horizon?
Vote now for your favorite cruise lines in TPG’s 2020 Readers’ Choice awards
It’s no secret that cruisers are anxious to get back on the high seas (or rivers, as the case may be), and we’ve even seen new discount offers launch in recent weeks. If you’re one such traveler, don’t miss your chance to hear from two key individuals on this exciting webinar.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
