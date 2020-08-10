Register for the next TPG Talks: The best lodging alternatives to hotels
COVID-19 has disrupted the way we think about travel. Traditional hotels are quickly adapting to give customers confidence in their product, but millions of Americans are turning to different lodging options for their next trip. Tune in to this week’s TPG Talks episode as we discuss some great alternatives to a traditional property — including short-term home and apartment rentals along with timeshare resellers.
We’ll cover the traditional companies in these spaces — including Airbnb and vacation resorts affiliated with larger brands — but we’ll also highlight new players that are disrupting the markets, all to equip you with strategies to save money and spread out with additional space on your next trip.
To cap off the episode, we’ll be joined by Mike Kennedy, Cofounder and CEO of KOALA, an online marketplace that connects travelers to timeshare owners. Mike will take us through how KOALA offers a new way for travelers to take an easy vacation.
Date: Friday August 14
Time: Noon Eastern Time / 9 a.m. Pacific Time
Where: Zoom Webinar — Register Now
Even if you can’t attend the session live, go ahead and register. You’ll automatically receive a link to the recording of the session the day after the webinar.
While luxury hotels can make for a great use of points, there are many reasons why you might want to consider an alternate lodging option — whether it’s a more local feel, unique accommodations or lower prices. If you’re looking beyond a traditional hotel for a future trip, register now to learn more about what’s out there.
TPG Talks is a series of live webinars hosted by team members from The Points Guy, covering various aspects of the travel, credit card and loyalty industries. Join from anywhere in the world on any device to learn tips and tricks that’ll get you closer to your next dream vacation.
