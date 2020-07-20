You’ll be required to wear face masks at the nation’s largest hotel chains
This post has been updated with new information. It originally published on July 20, 2020.
Hyatt has joined Marriott in requiring face masks for hotel guests in public areas of hotels as of July 27, 2020. According to a Hyatt spokesperson, this requirement will be in effect for “the foreseeable future” at its hotels in the U.S. and Canada.
“Guests who are not wearing face coverings indoors will be asked to wear one, and at all Hyatt hotels, face masks will be made available to guests who do not have one,” according to the spokesperson.
Yesterday, July 20, Marriott president and CEO Arne Sorenson announced that his company’s mask mandate would go into effect on July 27, making it the first chain to announce a start date for the new policy. With Hyatt joining, it’s expected that the other two major hotel chains — Hilton and IHG — will follow shortly with announcements of their own.
These individual announcements come on the heels of a new set of guidelines for hotel guests released late last week by the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA). Known as the “Stay Safe Guest Checklist,” it calls for, among other best practices, a face-covering requirement for guests in public spaces.
The majority of the guidelines in AHLA’s Stay Safe Guest Checklist have already been part of existing pandemic policies that hotels began implementing several months ago. These include stepped-up cleaning protocols, social distancing in public spaces, sanitization stations, contactless food-delivery options, increased use of mobile check-in, check-out, digital keys and more.
These plans have have required staff of the country’s major hotel chains to wear face coverings while working for months, though now they are finally turning their attention toward guests. And that’s not surprising. The United States has seen a major resurgence in the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections since lockdown restrictions were lifted and people have begun moving around the country once again.
However, with the pandemic still very much with us, the industry is shifting more of the responsibility to practice safe travel habits to guests with the mask requirement for indoor public areas.
The hotel industry joins the airline industry with these mask mandates. All major airlines now require passengers to wear a mask while flying, and many have said they will consider banning passengers who do not comply.
Delta last week said that it will ask anyone who refuses to wear a mask to consult with medical personnel before flying.
Bottom line
We’ve seen many of the nation’s states, territories and highest-profile retailers announce face-covering requirements of their own as the numbers of infections continue to spike across the nation.
Now, the nation’s hotel chains — deeply affected by the travel-industry crisis that has resulted from this pandemic — are joining together to do what they can to continue the modest recovery the industry has seen over the summer months and, more importantly, to protect their team members and guests from contracting COVID-19.
