7 jaw-dropping Radisson hotels and how to book them on points
Though Radisson isn’t the most common hotel chain we talk about, it has some phenomenal properties and a solid rewards program to boot. While it doesn’t have any overly breathtaking properties in the United States (except for that Times Square property opening later this year), the tide changes when searching properties overseas. From rotating rooftop restaurants to acrobatic wine angels, here are seven amazing Radisson hotels to consider for your next international journey.
Radisson Blu Resort, Trysil
Radisson Blu Royal Astorija Hotel, Vilnius
Having stayed at this property myself, I can vouch for how incredible this hotel is. It’s located in the middle of old town and oozes charm — from its stately guest rooms to its truly stunning spa.
Rates for this hotel start at $103/night, which is a downright steal.
Radisson Blu Hotel, Zurich Airport
It may seem odd to recommend an airport hotel on the list of top Radisson properties, but despite its location (a mere seven minute shuttle from Zurich Airport), this hotel is no schlub. Why? I present to you Angel’s Wine Tower Bar:
Topping the list of ‘coolest hotel bars ever,’ the Radisson Zurich Tower bar features an absurdly tall sculpture of wine, complete with acrobats who’ll fetch your beverage of choice all evening long. Room rates start at $153, which is decent given how expensive Switzerland can be.
Radisson Blu Hotel, Dakar Sea Plaza
Located in Dakar, Senegal’s capital, this gorgeous oceanside property starts at $215/night and features stunning views, chic rooms and an unbeatable location. Just seven miles from the airport and within walking distance to embassies, eateries and high-end shopping, this hotel is a great place to base yourself while you explore Dakar’s many delights.
Radisson RED Hotel, V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
Room rates are a little pricier here, starting at $171/night, though definitely still affordable.
Radisson Blu Palace Resort Fiji, Denarau Island
Though Fiji is rife with wondrous hotels, the Blu Palace stands out by being both exotic and inexpensive, with room rates starting at $119/night. Located near Nadi Airport, the hotel is well-located and family friendly, offering child specific activities so all members of the family can relax while on vacation.
Radisson Blu Hotel Shanghai New World
Famous for its revolving restaurant high above Shanghai’s skyline, the Radisson Blu Shanghai New World is a breathtaking hotel. Designed to be grand, the property pulls this look off with great success.
How to book
