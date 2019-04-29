This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As a family of eight, when we travel, our first choice is to stay in hotels that offer two-bedroom suites (preferably using points). When our kids were younger, having a suite with a closing door was crucial for midday naps, as well as early bedtimes. That let some kids sleep while the rest of us could still stay up in the suite’s common area. Now that our kids are all a bit older, we still enjoy having a suite-style property to avoid being on top of one another.
Hotel Brands That Offer Two-Bedroom Suites on Points
In our family’s experience, there are three major hotel brands that will let you book two-bedroom suites with points (to one degree or another):
- Residence Inn (Marriott Bonvoy)
- Homewood Suites (Hilton Honors)
- Wyndham hotels and timeshares; see below (Wyndham Rewards)
Others, such as Hyatt House (World of Hyatt) or Staybridge Suites (IHG Rewards), sometimes have two-bedroom suites but often don’t make them available for booking on award stays. Our family has had good success in some of these cases with making a refundable reservation for something smaller and then contacting the hotel directly to see what it takes to confirm a larger suite. Several of these are also the brands that typically offer free dinner/heavy appetizers three to four nights a week, which is a great way to keep food costs down on vacation.
However, know that even when it is possible, booking a two-bedroom suite on points isn’t always a bargain.
Wyndham Vacation Club Timeshares Are Worth a Look
Another possibility for families is using Wyndham Rewards points to book Wyndham timeshare properties. Most of these properties are bookable for 15,000 points per bedroom per night (so 30,000 Wyndham points/night for a two-bedroom). With Wyndham’s recent award chart change, there are still only three Vacation Club properties that now cost more than 15k points per night per bedroom. They are: Margaritaville Vacation Club–Wyndham Rio Mar, Wyndham Clearwater Beach Resort and Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort Bonnet Creek. So, for 30,000 points per night you can score a two-bedroom at many Wyndham Vacation Club Timeshares.
Two-Bedroom Properties Bookable on Points
Here are a few examples of where you can book a two-bedroom property online with points.
- Residence Inn Sacramento Downtown at Capitol Park: Many dates I searched did not have a two-bedroom suite available to book on points, but I was able to find a few where you could use a Marriott point upgrade to book a two-bedroom suite for 29,500 points per night (for comparison, the one-bedroom books for 17,500 points/night). Remember, with Marriott you get the fifth night free on award redemptions, so a five-night stay here would be a great way for families to use 100,000 Marriott points.
- Several TPG Family readers reported success booking two-bedroom suite properties using Choice points. I wasn’t able to find any strict two-bedroom properties, but I did find a couple of properties like the Comfort Suites Near Denver Downtown, where I found a one-bedroom suite with a king bed in the bedroom plus two queen beds and a sofa bed for a capacity of eight. I wouldn’t classify it strictly as a two-bedroom since there is only one room with a closing door. Still, if you’re looking for a room with a larger capacity, something like this might be an option. (Choice points are also some of the best to get a room for the whole family in Paris.)
- Holiday Inn Club Vacations at Orange Lake Resort: Finding two-bedroom availability at a Holiday Inn (IHG Rewards Club) was a bit of surprise to me but there is availability at several of Holiday Inn’s Club Vacations brand properties. This particular resort is only 6 minutes from Walt Disney World in Orlando. Interestingly, in a seemingly bizarro-world situation, I could ONLY find points availability for two-bedroom suites; one-bedroom/standard rooms were only available on a cash booking.
- You can use Marriott points to book a two-bedroom at the Sheraton Vistana Villas in Orlando, where points bookings range from 45,000 to 77,000 points per night.
- Another options in Florida is Marriott’s Legends Edge at Bay Point in Panama City. Here you can book a two-bedroom villa. Each bedroom has a king bed and there are also two sofa beds and two bathrooms. Marriott offers this suite for 35,000 points per night, though it was a Pointsavers deals when we last checked at just 32,500 points.
- On the more fancy end of the scale, spend 50k Marriott points per night to book a two-bedroom suite at Marriott’s Waterline Marine Resort & Beach Club, part of the Autograph Collection, in Holmes Beach, Florida (about 30 minutes from SRQ, the Sarasota-Brandenton International Airport). One bedroom has a king bed. The second bedroom has two queen beds and there is also a sofa bed.
- Possibly the most economical two-bedroom suite you could book on points that was suggested by readers was the Towne Place Suites Houston Northwest where every type of room (two-bedroom suites included) go for a mere 7,500 Marriott points per night. With cash rates pushing $200/night, you’re getting nearly 3 cents per point of value, which is incredible value for Marriott points.
- Okay, this one is a little bit of a stretch since it is just one room, but it’s a solid option in Manhattan for a larger family. The TRYP NYC Times Square South has a family room that sleeps eight people for 30,000 Wyndham points per night. The room has two queen beds, one sofa bed and bunk beds. There are also two TVs and two bathrooms, making the space functional for more than just sleeping. Here is a TPG review from a family of six.
Another option some TPG Family readers suggested was using cash-value points, such as those you get from the Barclaycard Arrival Plus World Elite Mastercard, Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or using your Chase Ultimate Rewards points through the Ultimate Rewards travel-booking portal. Going back to the Residence Inn in Sacramento, you can book a two-bedroom suite for 29,500 Marriott points as pictured above, but if you booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal (especially if you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve and get 1.5 cents per point booking through the portal), you can find two-bedroom suites for 16,600 Chase points when cash rates are lower.
In a vacuum, I would value 16,600 Chase points more than I would value 29,500 Marriott points, but if you were low on Marriott points and planning to transfer Chase points over anyway, this would be a better value. It is also important to point out that typically, on stays booked through third-party tools like the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal, you would not earn stay credit or have access to elite benefits (though at a Residence Inn that matters much less).
If you need to earn some points (or perks) for the programs we’ve discussed so far, here are a few ways to do it.
For Residence Inn
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Complimentary Gold status and you can earn Platinum Elite status after spending $75,000 in eligible purchases on your card in a calendar year ($450 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees)
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Credit Card: Complimentary Silver status and you can earn Gold when you spend $35,000 on purchases on your card each account year ($95 annual fee)
For Homewood Suites
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: Complimentary Silver status and you can earn Gold status when you spend $20,000 on purchases in a calendar year (no annual fee) (see rates & fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: Complimentary Diamond status ($450 annual fee) (see rates & fees)
- Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card: Complimentary Gold status and you can earn Diamond when you spend $40,000 on your card in a calendar year ($95 annual fee) (see rates & fees)
For Staybridge Suites
- IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card: Complimentary Platinum status and fourth award night free ($89 annual fee)
Bottom Line
It can be hard to find inner city/downtown hotels that offer true two-bedroom suites on points, even within these brands, since space is often at a premium. As always, the more flexible you’re able to be with your location, the more points or money you can save.
Have you ever booked a two-bedroom hotel suite with points? We’d love to hear your success stories in the comments!
