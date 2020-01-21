What spread of deadly new virus means for travelers
Editor’s note: This post will be updated as more information becomes available. It was originally published on Jan. 21, 2020.
Six people in China have now died after being infected by a strain of coronavirus, and the first U.S. case has been confirmed in Everett, Washington.
The Chinese government has confirmed that this strain of the virus can be spread from human to human, which is forcing airports around the world to take precautions. Since the first U.S. case was announced, Chicago O’Hare (ORD) and Atlanta (ATL) airports have joined the list of airports that will have Coronavirus screening. Prior to that, New York-JFK, San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) implemented screening for passengers arriving from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak is believed to have originated.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement that the new virus generally presents a low risk to U.S. citizens, but the agency is conducting the screenings as a precaution. With the Lunar New Year quickly approaching on Jan. 25, however, government and health officials are worried the increase in holiday travelers will cause the virus to spread further.
The Washington man who contracted the virus had been traveling in Wuhan, but did not report touching any animals (where the disease is believed to originate) or coming in contact with anyone believed to be ill.
Here’s what you can do to protect yourself.
How to stay safe while traveling
As mentioned, U.S. citizens are generally at a low risk of contracting this strain of coronavirus. Of course, it never hurts to be extra careful when it comes to avoiding getting sick while traveling — especially in situations like this.
Coronaviruses are a group of respiratory-based viruses transmitted through coughs and sneezes by infected patients and touching of contaminated objects. Common symptoms include a fever, dry cough, mild breathing difficulties, stomach issues, diarrhea and general body aches.
A few preventative measures travelers can take while flying include sanitizing the airplane seat and the surrounding area with disinfecting wipes, Naomi Campbell-style. Carrying and frequently using alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also another important precaution.
Finally, wearing a face mask isn’t a bad idea, given that the virus can be transmitted through coughs and sneezes. This is especially key for those who are flying in a closed environment such as an airplane.
What Coronavirus means for travel and tourism
Officials are especially worried about the spread of the virus given the upcoming Lunar New Year — a holiday during which Chinese residents travel within China and beyond.
One popular online travel agency, Trip.com, has begun waiving cancellations fees on all hotels, car rentals and tickets for tourists in Wuhan until Jan. 31. Since that announcement, a few other smaller booking companies have followed suit.
Both Tianjin Airlines and Hainan Airlines have announced fee waivers. In those cases, however, cancellation and change fees will only be waived for those who have been quarantined for showing signs of the virus.
The outbreak has sparked memories of the SARS crisis of 2003, as both this strain and that one, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, are in the same family of coronaviruses. SARS ultimately took the lives of nearly 800 people across Asia between 2002 and 2003. Officials were slow to identify and report on SARS, which was one of the reasons it was so deadly.
The SARS outbreak had a huge impact on the Chinese economy as well, leading to a 45% drop in tourists in areas that were affected and a 64% decrease in tourism revenue, according to Rory Green, an economist who specializes in China and South Korea.
Bottom line
With memories of SARS and its impact in mind, countries around the world have been quick to take action this time around by implementing screening for signs of the virus at airports and being particularly cautious of those arriving from Wuhan.
Featured photo by Thanit Weerawan/Getty Images.
