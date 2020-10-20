Register now for the next Future of Travel webinar on international airline strategy
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The airline industry has been hit hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite TSA surpassing 1 million screened passengers for the first time since March, it’s still a far cry from where things were at this time last year. Some executives don’t see demand returning to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.
In the midst of the uncertainty, however, we have seen carriers announce new international service (in addition to domestic route changes). Perhaps most notable among these announcements is United, which is planning to expand its network to cities like Johannesburg (JNB) and Bangalore (BLR) in 2021.
So how exactly do these decisions get made, and what other considerations go into an airline’s international strategy?
Well, you have a chance to peek behind the curtain a bit on the next Future of Travel webinar, as TPG’s founder and CEO Brian Kelly welcomes Patrick Quayle, Vice President of International Network and Alliances for United Airlines. They’ll cover a lot of ground, including the pandemic’s initial impact on United’s network and how the carrier is looking to 2021 and beyond in meeting the needs of its customers around the world.
Date: Tuesday Oct. 27
Time: 2 p.m. Eastern Time / 11 a.m. Pacific Time
Location: Zoom webinar — Register here
Even if you can’t attend the live session, go ahead and register anyway. You’ll then receive a link to the recording within 24 hours of the webinar.
In his current role, Patrick oversees United’s international strategy, which covers numerous aspects of the airline’s global operation — including capacity, scheduling, alliances and even aircraft configuration. That includes the reconfiguration of United’s widebody fleet with Polaris business class, a product that continues to roll out across the fleet.
RELATED: Your ultimate guide to United partners
Whether your a United loyalist or simply want to learn more about what happens behind the scenes at a global airline, this is a session you don’t want to miss.
But don’t wait — registration closes when the session begins. Sign up today so you don’t miss out.
“The Future of Travel with Brian Kelly” is a series of live events looking ahead at what’s in store for the travel industry as it begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Join Brian as he interviews top experts and company executives on a range of topics, including traveler health, cleanliness measures, loyalty programs and what it all means for the traveling public.
For recordings of past sessions, please visit the following links:
- Future of cruising with Carnival CEO Arnold Donald
- Your health and travel with Doctor Mike
- Airline operations with JetBlue President and COO Joanna Geraghty
- 6 things America’s top flight attendant thinks about the future of travel, with Sara Nelson
- Hear from Brian Kelly and Oneika Raymond on the future of inclusive travel
- What will the future of international travel look like? Here’s what a US state department rep had to say
- The 5 things first-time RV renters should know, according to the CEO of RVshare
- Learn about the future of travel to the Middle East on this recorded webinar
- 5 key takeaways from our conversation with Hyatt’s Chief Commercial Officer
Featured photo by Zach Griff / The Points Guy
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 80,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,600
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 80,000 points are worth $1,000 toward travel.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.