Your ultimate guide to United Airlines partners
Many of the world’s major airlines have partnerships with other airlines, hotel groups and rental car companies. These partnerships open up more flight destinations and give loyalty program members more ways to earn and redeem their airline miles. Some of these include cobranded credit cards, credit card transfer partners and partnerships with other airlines.
Chances are, your airline of choice may have more partners than you think. In the case of United Airlines, you can earn and redeem your MileagePlus miles on a number of different airlines, and transfer points from Chase Ultimate Rewards. Plus, the airline has special partnerships with Marriott Bonvoy and Hertz, which offer increased mileage earning.
You should be aware of these partnerships if you’re a United loyalist, so in this article, I’ll give you an overview of all of United’s financial, airline and travel partners. Review these partners closely — you never know where you might be leaving points on the table.
United’s airline partnerships
United is a founding member of Star Alliance, the largest airline alliance in the world. United frequent flyers can earn and redeem miles on all of these partners, opening them up to a huge route network that spans all inhabited continents and nearly all major cities across the globe.
Here’s a list of all of United’s Star Alliance and non-alliance partners:
Star Alliance:
- Adria Airways
- Aegean
- Air Canada
- Air China
- Air India
- Air New Zealand
- ANA
- Asiana Airlines
- Austrian Airlines
- Avianca
- Brussels Airlines
- COPA
- Croatia Airlines
- EgyptAir
- Ethiopian Airlines
- EVA Air
- LOT Polish Airlines
- Lufthansa
- SAS
- Shenzhen Airlines
- Singapore Airlines
- South African Airways
- Swiss Air Liens
- TAP Portugal
- Thai Airways
- Turkish Airlines
Non-Alliance:
- Aer Lingus
- Aeromar
- Air Dolomiti
- Azul
- Boutique Air
- Cape Air
- Edelweiss
- Eurowings
- Hawaiian Airlines (inter-island flights)
- Juneyao Air
- Olympic Air
- Silver Airways
Redeeming miles on partner flights
United recently switched to dynamic award pricing for all partner award tickets. This caused the price of most partner awards to go up by at least 10% in early 2020, making United miles significantly less valuable for partner awards. Regardless, though, it’s good to have the option to redeem miles on these flights if you have miles available to you.
That said, United generally prices award space on its own planes lower than flights operated by partners. Thankfully, United will usually not charge additional miles if you connect from a United flight to a partner flight so long as your flight is in the same region as where the United flight lands.
For example, you could book a flight from Newark (EWR) to Prague (PRG) via Munich (MUC) for 60,000 United miles one-way in business class. In this example itinerary, the EWR to MUC segment is operated by United and the MUC to PRG segment is operated by Lufthansa. United charges 60,000 miles if you were to only book the EWR to MUC flight, and we’ve found this to be the case for a majority of United award itineraries.
This means that you can leverage United’s partner flight network to fly to destinations not served by United while not using any additional miles. Considering United’s huge list of airline partners, you can fly to just about anywhere in the world using your United miles.
Earning miles on partner flights
In addition, you can earn United miles when you add your MileagePlus number to flights operated by these carriers. You’ll earn miles based on how much you spend if your ticket is issued by United (booked through United.com) and distance flown if your flight is ticketed by a partner.
The number of miles you’ll earn on partner tickets depends on the airline you’re flying, the fare class you’re booked in and your United Premier status level. For example, a Lufthansa flight from New York-JFK to Frankfurt (FRA) booked in N fare premium economy would earn 3,856 miles as N fares earn 100% mileage flown.
Each United Premier status level gets its own mileage bonus on partner flights. Silver, Gold, Platinum and 1K elites earn 25%, 50%, 75% and 100% bonus miles on partner tickets respectively. So if you’re a Premier 1K member, you’d earn 7,712 United miles on the JFK-FRA ticket mentioned earlier.
You can view the earning rates for all of United’s airline partners on United’s website. Make sure to review these pages closely — sometimes, airlines restrict mileage earning to specific routes and fare classes.
Hotels, rental cars, everyday spending
As noted in the introduction, United’s partnerships go far beyond airline partnerships. You can earn United miles with the airline’s hotel, rental car and credit card partners, giving you a ton of different options for earning miles when you’re not on an airplane.
Here’s a quick look at United’s various partnerships.
Hotel partnerships
United has partnerships with most major hotel chains. Some of them earn a set number of United miles per stay while others earn miles based on how much you spend at a given hotel. Additionally, many hotel loyalty programs let you transfer your hotel points to United, though that usually isn’t the best use of points.
Here’s a high-level look at all of United’s hotel partnerships.
Hotel partners:
|Partner:
|Mileage earning:
|Accor
|Transfer Accor Live Limitless points to United miles at a 2:1 ratio.
|Choice
|Earn 250 total miles per eligible stay at any participating hotel.
|Hilton
|Transfer Hilton Honors points to United at a 10:1 ratio.
|Hyatt
|Earn 500 United miles per eligible stay at any participating hotel.
|InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)
|Earn 2 United miles per dollar at IHG properties in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean and at all Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express hotels worldwide.
Earn 1 United mile per dollar at Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites.
Earn 500 United miles per qualifying stay at IHG properties outside of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean and at all InterContinental Alliance Resorts worldwide.
|Marriott
|Earn 2 miles per dollar you spend on all qualifying charges at JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, EDITION, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Marriott Vacation Club, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Le Meridien, Westin, Autograph Collection Hotels, Design Hotels TM, Renaissance Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels.
Earn 1 mile per dollar you spend on room rate only at Courtyard by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Protea Hotels, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Aloft Hotels, Moxy Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, Element by Westin.
Additionally, you can transfer Marriott Bonvoy points to United miles at a 3:1.1 ratio. You’ll also earn a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points you transfer to an airline.
|Radisson
|Transfer Raddison Rewards points to United miles at a 10:1 ratio.
|Shangri-La
|Earn 500 United miles per eligible stay at any participating hotel.
|Wyndham
|Wyndham Gold and Blue members earn $1 United per dollar; Wyndham Platinum and Diamond members earn 2 miles per $1 spent.
Hotel booking websites:
|Partner
|Mileage earning
|United Hotels
|2 United miles per dollar spent
|Rocketmiles
|1,000 to 10,000 miles per night
|PointsHound
|Up to 10,000 miles per night
Rental car partners
Rental cars are an important part of many trips, especially if you plan on traveling outside of big cities. You can earn United miles with three major rental car companies — here’s a look.
|Partner
|Mileage earning:
|Dollar Rent A Car
|Earn 50 United miles per day on all qualifying one to four-day rentals. Rentals of five days or longer earn 500 United miles per rental.
|Hertz
|MileagePlus members earn 500 United miles on every Hertz rental.
MileagePlus cobrand credit cardholders earn 750 United miles on every Hertz rental.
Premier Silver and Premier Gold members earn 1,000 United miles on every Hertz rental.
Premier Platinum and Premier 1K members earn 1,250 United miles on every Hertz rental.
|Thrifty Car Rental
|Earn 50 United miles per day on all qualifying one to four-day rentals. Rentals of five days or longer earn 500 United miles per rental.
Earning United miles with cobranded credit cards
United Airlines has an exclusive partnership with Chase to issue cobranded credit cards in the U.S. Each of these cards offer a variety of different perks, points earning rates and welcome bonuses, so you can earn United miles on all your everyday purchases.
United personal credit cards:
- United Explorer Card: Earn 40,000 bonus miles after you make $2,000 in purchases in the first three months from account opening
- United Club Infinite Card: Earn 100,000 miles after you spend $5,000 in the first three months from account opening
- United TravelBank Card: Earn $150 in TravelBank cash after you spend $1,000 in the first three months from account opening
United currently offers three personal credit cards with Chase, with the United Explorer Card being the most popular. This card has a relatively low annual fee of $95 per year and earns 2x miles on hotels, restaurants and United Airlines purchases. It also includes two United Club passes per year, a free checked bag and priority boarding on United flights and has a solid welcome bonus of 40,000 United miles after spending $2,000 on the card in the first three months after account opening.
More frequent United flyers may opt for the higher-end United Club Infinite Card. This card has a higher $525 annual fee, but includes a full United Club membership and Premier Access on all United flights. Even better, you’ll earn 4x miles per dollar spent on United purchases, 2x on travel and dining and 1x everywhere else.
In addition, the card has a huge welcome bonus of 100,000 United miles after you spend $5,000 on the card in the first three months from account opening. Learn how to maximize these miles, and you could soon find yourself flying in United Polaris business class after just one welcome bonus.
Finally, the United Travel Bank Card has no annual fee, but doesn’t earn United miles. Instead, it earns 2% cash back on United purchases and 1.5% back everywhere else. Instead of being deposited as traditional cash back, however, it’s deposited into your United Travel Bank and can be used toward revenue tickets. The card has a welcome bonus of $200 in TravelBank cash after spending $1,000 on the card in the first three months of account opening.
We don’t generally recommend this card — other no annual fee cards offer more cash back and aren’t limited to redeeming on United flights. Some of these cards include the Citi DoubleCash, Chase Freedom Unlimited or the Wells Fargo Propel Card.
United business credit cards:
- United Business Card: Earn 60,000 miles after you spend $3,000 in the first three months after account opening
- United Club Business Card: Earn 100,000 miles after you spend $10,000 in the first three months after account opening
The United Business Card earns 2x miles on United purchases, local transit (think trains, Uber, etc), gas station purchases, restaurants and office supply stores. In addition, you get a free checked bag on all United flights and priority boarding.
The United Club Business card, on the other hand, has a higher annual fee but includes a United Club membership and Premier Access on all United flights. Plus, you’ll earn 2x United miles per dollar on United purchases and 1.5x United miles elsewhere.
Transferring miles from Chase Ultimate Rewards
One of our favorite ways to earn United miles is through Chase Ultimate Rewards. This is Chase’s in-house transferrable points currency, and you can transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to United at a 1:1 ratio, meaning that 10,000 Ultimate Rewards points are equal to 10,000 United miles.
In many cases, earning United miles through Chase Ultimate Rewards credit cards is more lucrative than spending on one of the United cards we mentioned earlier. While you don’t get the airline-specific benefits like checked bags, you can earn more miles on everyday purchases.
For example, the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card earns 2x Ultimate Rewards points on all travel and dining purchases — this includes things like Uber rides, subway fare and tickets booked with other airlines. In addition, you can transfer your Ultimate Rewards points to other airlines if you find a better mileage deal.
Chase has a suite of different Ultimate Rewards earning credit cards — here’s a look at our favorites:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card: Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The card also lets you earn 2x Ultimate Rewards points on travel and dining purchases.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve: Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The card also lets you earn 3x Ultimate Rewards points on travel and dining purchases and includes various travel benefits like a $300 travel credit and a Priority Pass Select membership.
- Ink Business Preferred Credit Card: Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening. The card also lets you earn 3x Ultimate Rewards points on select business purchases (up to $150,000 in purchases per account anniversary year).
The information for the Ink Business Preferred card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Shopping and everyday partners
United has a suite of other mileage earning partners that you can use to earn United miles on your daily purchases. Here’s a quick overview of United’s various everyday partners:
|Partner:
|Mileage earning:
|Amtrak
|Earn miles on select Amtrak rides in the Northeast Corridor.
|Carmel
|Earn 50 United miles and 2 miles per dollar spent on rides within New York City and 100 United miles and 2 miles per dollar spent for rides outside of New York City.
|FTD
|Earn 30 United miles per dollar spent on flowers and gifts.
|LifeLock
|Earn up to 13,000 United miles with a new LifeLock subscription.
|Mercedes-Benz
|Earn up to 35,000 United miles when you purchase or lease select Mercedes-Benz models.
|United Cruises
|Earn up to 45,000 United miles per cruise booked through United Cruises.
|MileagePlus Dining
|Earn up to 5 United miles per dollar spent at participating restaurants.
|MileagePlus Shopping
|Earn United miles when shopping at qualifying merchants like Apple, Macy’s, Levis and more.
|MileagePlus X
|Earn United miles when you purchase gift cards through the MileagePlus X app.
|NRG
|Earn 12,500 United miles after two months of active service, plus up to 3 United miles for every $1 you spend on the supply portion of your electric and natural gas bills each month.
|Quicken Loans
|Earn 25,000 United miles for closing or refinancing a home loan through Quicken Loans.
|Reliant
|Earn 15,000 United miles at sign-up and 500 bonus miles each month for 24 months.
|SimpliSafe
|Earn 7,000 United miles when you order any new SimpliSafe home security system.
|Teleflora
|Earn 30 United miles per dollar spent on flowers.
|Vinesse Wines
|Earn 5,000 United miles, plus 5 miles per $1 spent when you join the American Cellars Wine Club.
|1800Flowers
|Earn 15 United miles per dollar spent on flowers and gifts.
Bottom line
United has a slew of different partners, making it one of the easiest airlines to earn miles with. We highly recommend starting with a Chase Ultimate Rewards credit card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card if you’re just starting out on your mileage journey — this card will give you the option to transfer points to United, but will keep you flexible and open to other redemptions too.
When it comes to redeeming miles, you’ll get the best deals by redeeming United miles for flights operated by United. However, you can still leverage the airline’s vast partner network to redeem miles if United doesn’t serve your destination of choice.
