United Airlines helps flyers beat jet lag with Timeshifter app
In addition to free or discounted Clear membership, which launched this summer, United MileagePlus members now have a tool at their disposal when it comes time to beat jet lag during a time-zone-jumping trip.
Built with input from physicians and scientists, Timeshifter, which is available for Android and iOS, provides travelers with a detailed daily schedule, clearly outlining what time to wake up, go to sleep, find some light, drink caffeine and more.
Given that I’m beginning my journey from Newark (EWR) to Dubai (DXB) for the Dubai Air Show, it seemed like the perfect time to give Timeshifter a go. After registering online using my United Premier 1K credentials — which got me a free unlimited yearly membership (normally $25) — I was prompted to enter my upcoming flight details into the app.
Timeshifter suggested that I immediately stop drinking coffee for the day, and find some light until 5 p.m. Then — minutes after my scheduled 7:45 p.m. departure — I’m supposed to go to sleep, waking up with some caffeine around 8 a.m. local time in my connecting city of Frankfurt, or 2 a.m. in New York.
The app suggests that I get six hours of sleep — a lofty goal given the short flight time between Newark and Frankfurt (FRA), but I’ll do my best to give it a shot.
United Premier 1K members can register for a free account — or gift their freebie to a friend — using this link. All other MileagePlus members can get one extra free flight plan, in addition to the one available as part of the regular Timeshifter trial.
Featured photo of United’s 787-10 Polaris business class by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
