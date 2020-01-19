The best points and miles redemptions TPG readers have made with their families
We recently asked the members of our TPG Family Facebook group to share the best points and miles redemptions they’ve ever made with their families. Here’s a look at some of our favorite answers. (Some responses have been lightly edited for style and clarity).
Memorable trips in the U.S. and Caribbean
Many of our TPG readers wrote in saying they’d been able to transfer Chase Ultimate Rewards points or American Express Membership Rewards points to partner airlines and hotels in order to maximize their points and miles during family trips around the U.S. and in the Caribbean.
“Our family of five has gone to Hawaii every year for the past five years all on points. We actually take about six trips per year with our family. New York City for a weekend with my girls was amazing and we only paid for Broadway shows and food. Costa Rica and Mexico are some of our other highlights, but we really enjoy domestic travel and seeing all the U.S. has to offer.” — Fawnn B.
“We fly Southwest a lot with companion passes.” — Michael B.
“Delta economy from Dallas to Fort Lauderdale for two adults and three children for 10,000 miles each round-trip.” — Leslie S.
“We took our kid to Cuba from Baltimore for 24,000 points total. #Winning.” — Benet W.
“American Airlines, [we had a] nonstop red-eye flight on Cathay Pacific from Vancouver to JFK. The number of miles needed was ridiculously low, something like 15,000 and I had enough to get round-trip airfares for my family of six for our Alaskan cruise. I had to call American Airlines but they waived any fees because it was not capable of being booked online. Such a good deal.” — Laura M.R.
“Just got tickets for the eight of us on American Airlines to Grand Cayman, all by transferring American Express Membership Rewards points to British Airways.” — Carla P.B.
“Never had a trip without points or miles for my family of five. We stick to domestic flights, cover hotel and rental cars. Loyal to United Airlines and Chase Ultimate Rewards points as well as Bank of America Rewards, which you can also redeem for cash.” — Quinne H.J.
Epic trips to Europe And Asia
Our TPG audience definitely had some great tips for using points and miles to plan family vacations, whether they used points to stay in swanky hotels or miles to make sure they flew there and back in the best business- and first-class products in the skies.
“Got four business-class tickets for this summer round-trip to Switzerland for about 140,000 miles per person vs 100,000 each for economy.” — Andrea B.
“Chase Ultimate Rewards points covered our family of six for all flights to and from France and all hotels — eight nights, with two rooms per night because of our family’s size — in Paris and Normandy. It took a little over a year to earn all those points.” — Kami S.R.
“Flying my girls (they’re almost four and two) to Poland next weekend for 44,000 miles and $22 each. Oh, and they both have Silver status with Delta!“ — Meghan O.
“I have just booked round-trip business-class seats for my whole family to Europe on United and Lufthansa with one connection of one hour for 130,000 United miles per person. A great itinerary and good price.” — Klavs B.
“I book our yearly family trip with miles every year — miles for the family and pay for my ticket to keep status. We have been to France, Argentina (and Uruguay), Croatia, Germany (and Slovenia and Italy), and this year we are going back to a different part of France. You just have to book way in advance!” — Heather L.
“Four people from Atlanta to Naples with economy redemptions on Air France for 200,000 miles. It was 3.2 cents per mile. More importantly, this allowed us to fly my wife’s family to the Amalfi Coast for our wedding.” — Joseph R.
“Plan one year in advance and be flexible with your destination and where the miles flights are available. We have hit 14 countries with our now 12-year-old. All legs were in business class with the exception of a trip to Reykjavik where there were no partner airlines to use on the way so we flew in coach. On the return trip from Oslo through Heathrow (LHR), our kiddo flew in first class from LHR to LA. It was special — she got Temperly PJs and a toiletry kit, high tea service and slippers. We’ve been to Keukenhof Gardens, Sakura in Tokyo, had a personalized Fjord tour and a super room upgrade to a suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Barcelona. On our last trip to London, we used points for a suite that we later realized was where Taylor Swift filmed a music video.” — Ann H.S.
“Five nights at the Hilton Tokyo on points for a family of four, then two nights at the Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel with a 50,000 certificate and $300 in Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card credit. Tokyo is expensive but we got crazy cheap nonstop flights on Singapore Airlines from Los Angeles and paid about $2,000 in cash for all four round-trip tickets.” — Yuri H.
“Scored five business-class award tickets from Seattle to Tokyo to Ho Chi Minh City this summer for the family with Japan Airlines. To get my husband to say yes for the kids to fly in business class was so much more work than finding the availability.” — Bao C.N.
Oceania and beyond
One TPG Family member mentioned how he’d been able to plan memorable trips to Australia and New Zealand on points and miles, while others touched on general tips for saving on family trips and sang the praises of flying in business class with their kids.
“United Airlines tickets from Chicago to Melbourne to Auckland and back to Chicago for 114,000 miles each.” — Jeffrey F.
“I’m still on the first two years and obviously way different than the average person, but for me, my biggest wins are all with Aeroplan and Virgin Atlantic because they do not charge 10 percent of the cash price for a lap infant.” — David O.
“Our family of five has taken five international trips in business class both ways. It’s not easy to find availability as all the trips happened during summer, but we did it! My best use of points for sure. It was worth every point to fly long distances with my kids in business class.” — Jennifer Z.W.
Featured photo by Imgorthand/Getty Images.
