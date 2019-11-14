Watch TPG U.K. review all four classes on Singapore Airlines’ A380
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Singapore Airlines is one of the world’s best airlines, known first and foremost for its premium-cabin offerings. Aside from its iconic Singapore Suites first class, the airline also offers a superb business class, premium economy and even economy product. Across the board, Singapore is synonymous with comfortable journeys.
But what would happen when four coworkers boarded the same flight, one in each class? TPG U.K. did exactly that. In the latest iteration of a four-class video review, four TPG U.K. staffers boarded the same flight from Frankfurt to New York-JFK on Singapore’s Airbus A380.
That is the final leg of the Singapore – Frankfurt – New York daily service, which can be booked separately, since it’s a so-called fifth-freedom flight.
As always, we pay for our own flights, in points when possible or with cash when not. Here’s how you can book each class of service:
- Economy starting from $640 or 45,000 Singapore KrisFlyer miles round-trip
- Premium economy starting from $1,360 or 94,000 KrisFlyer miles round-trip
- Business class starting from $2,200 or 144,000 Singapore KrisFlyer miles round-trip
- Singapore Suites starting from $10,000 or 172,000 KrisFlyer miles round-trip
Singapore’s KrisFlyer program can be incredibly valuable and miles can be easy to come by, as KrisFlyer is a 1:1 transfer partner of American Express Membership Rewards.
In the world-famous Suites class, Ben Smithson was treated to an incredible crew, complete privacy in the Suite, a comfortable bed, great lounge experience in Lufthansa’s Senator Lounge and the choice of Krug or Dom Perignon Champagne, of course. On the downside, he experienced a sticky Suite door and was disappointed in the lack of caviar.
In business class, Jean Arnas had a lovely, efficient crew, spacious leather seat that transformed to a lie-flat bed and beautifully presented food and drink. On the downside, he had little privacy, a dated in-flight entertainment system and a limited selection of food.
In premium economy, Nicky Kelvin had a similarly fantastic crew, great cocktail selection like the airline’s iconic Singapore Sling, a separate check-in desk with no line and a nice pillow and blanket. On the downside, he was disappointed with having the same meal selection as economy (though there was one extra choice) and with the lack of dedicated lavatories for the premium-economy cabin.
Meanwhile, all the way back in economy, Liam Spencer also had a great crew that provided lightning-fast and friendly service, a comfortable seat, plush pillow, well-stocked lavatories and seemingly endless inflight entertainment options. On the downside, he was served a lukewarm breakfast.
Unfortunately, all four passengers experienced unfriendly, bordering on rude, check-in agents which made for an unexpectedly unpleasant start to the trip.
But, in the end, the experience was just as predicted — great. Obviously, we’d all choose the Suites as our first pick, but it’s a testament to the quality of the airline that it can provide an enjoyable experience even for economy passengers in an era of increasingly wider separation between the classes of service.
Featured photo by Liam Spencer/The Points Guy.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.