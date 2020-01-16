Spirit Airlines adds new California route from Fort Lauderdale hub
Spirit Airlines is adding a new cross-country route from its Fort Lauderdale hub, which will get nonstop service to the San Francisco Bay Area.
The South Florida-based carrier will add service between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Oakland (OAK) in April, Spirit said Thursday. It will offer a daily flight on an Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Spirit will be the only airline flying nonstop between Fort Lauderdale and Oakland, according to Cirium schedule data. However, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue Airways and United Airlines fly between the South Florida gateway and San Francisco (SFO).
The new Oakland route will be Spirit’s second nonstop between Florida and California. complementing its flight between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles (LAX).
Spirit plans to boost capacity by 17-19% year-over-year in 2020 with the arrival of at least 21 new Airbus A320neos. The growth will include new flights between Fort Lauderdale and both Barranquilla (BAQ) and Bucaramanga (BGA) in Colombia, and a buffet of new routes from Austin (AUS), Nashville (BNA), and San Juan (SJU).
Compare to Spirit’s current map, circa December 2019 pic.twitter.com/vOp8GsZf6e
— Airline Maps (@airlinemaps) December 17, 2019
The budget carrier introduced a new onboard cabin and seat in December, aimed at increasing what it deems “usable space” for passengers. Spirit plans to begin offering inflight Wi-Fi, and unveil an updated loyalty program this year.
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
