Spirit Airlines continues to roll out new routes, with Austin up next
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Spirit Airlines is on a new route roll, with three more planned from Austin next year that come just days after two more from San Juan were unveiled.
The ultra-low-cost-carrier will add flights between Austin (AUS) and Cancun (CUN) on Feb. 26, and Nashville (BNA) and Newark Liberty (EWR) on March 26, Spirit said Wednesday. The Cancun route will operate four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and the Nashville and Newark routes will operate daily.
In addition to the new routes, Spirit will add four frequencies between Austin and Orlando (MCO) for 11 weekly flights, it said.
Spirit operates Airbus A320 family aircraft.
Related: Spirit Airlines to Begin Service From Nashville With Six New Routes
The new flights continue Spirit’s strategy to add routes where it sees an opportunity to stimulate the market with its low fares. While the airline continues to add new markets, including Nashville that launches Thursday, it also connects dots on its map with routes like those from Austin and the two from San Juan (SJU) announced on Friday.
One route where Spirit is tapping a new opportunity is between Austin and Newark. Southwest Airlines ends flights in the market when it exits Newark on Nov. 3, leaving just United Airlines flying the route, according to Diio by Cirium schedules.
Spirit will compete with Southwest to both Cancun and Nashville, the schedules show.
Related: Spirit Airlines unveils new seats that it says will make for happier passengers
In addition to connecting points on its map, Spirit is focused on improving the customer experience. This drive includes everything from improved on-time performance, new seats and inflight Wi-Fi. A new onboard cabin and frequent flier program are in development.
“Last year I signed a pledge to look at every facet of our guest experience and determine where we could improve,” said Ted Christie, CEO of Spirit, at the APEX conference in September. “This investment in our seats and onboard experience is a direct result of that commitment, and it also allows us to enhance our product value.”
Featured image by Javier Rodriguez / The Points Guy.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees