Spirit will soon serve more cities in Colombia than any U.S. airline
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Spirit Airlines will add two more cities in Colombia to its route map in April, giving it the most destinations in the South American country of any U.S. carrier.
The South Florida-based discounter will add service between its Fort Lauderdale (FLL) base and Barranquilla (BAQ) on April 23, and Bucaramanga (BGA) on April 22, Spirit said Tuesday. Both routes will operate thrice-weekly on Airbus A320 family aircraft.
With the additions Spirit will serve seven cities in Colombia: Armenia (AXM), Barranquilla, Bogota (BOG), Bucaramanga, Cali (CLO), Cartagena (CTG), and Medellin (MDE). By comparison, American Airlines serves six cities in the country, and JetBlue Airways three cities, according to Cirium schedules.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
Compare to Spirit’s current map, circa December 2019 pic.twitter.com/vOp8GsZf6e
— Airline Maps (@airlinemaps) December 17, 2019
“We are very proud of our service growth to Colombia,” said Spirit CEO Ted Christie in a statement. He added that the airline is “excited” to add the two new cities.
Spirit plans to grow capacity by 17-19% year-over-year in 2020 with the arrival of at least 21 new Airbus A320neos.
In addition to the rapid growth, Spirit is upgrading its onboard experience with a new cabin and seats. The airline also hopes to begin offering inflight Wi-Fi, and roll out an updated loyalty program this year.
Related: Check out Spirit Airlines’ first jet with its new seats and cabin
Spirit serves Colombia from its Fort Lauderdale and Orlando (MCO) bases, the latter opened in October 2018.
Spirit faces no direct competition on either the Fort Lauderdale-Barranquilla or Fort Lauderdale-Bucaramanga routes. However, American and Avianca fly between nearby Miami (MIA) and Barranquilla, Cirium schedules show. No airlines offer flights between the U.S. and Bucaramanga, which sits in an interior region of northern Colombia.
Featured image by Edward Russell/TPG.
Related: Exciting new airline routes from December 2019 and beyond
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.