One of the best ways families can save money on domestic air travel with small children is by having a child fly as a “lap infant.” They can simply sit in your lap and fly for free.
There is, of course, controversy about lap children, but I was comfortable flying this way when both my kids were younger. It helped that my go-to airline, Southwest, is the best airline for lap children, in my opinion, because you can often score a free seat for your child if the flight isn’t sold out without having to luck into the empty seat on the plane being one that is assigned in your row. (Here’s what you need to know about Southwest’s boarding procedures.)
Deciding how to travel with a baby can be confusing and overwhelming. If you are looking to save money on an upcoming trip or just think your baby would do better snuggled in your arms, sleeping, nursing, etc. here is everything you need to know about flying with a lap infant:
1. The Magic Age Is Strictly “Under 2”
To qualify as a lap infant, your child will have to be under 2 years old. The day they turn 2, that free ticket goes out the window.
When my kids were under 2, I would plan our travel to get that last free flight in the nick of time. If you are looking to get away and your child is nearing his or her second birthday, moving your vacation a month or two earlier could save you money (though flying with a lap infant and a lap toddler are two very different things logistically).
If you have a trip that spans your child’s second birthday, only the first flight will be free. On the return flight, you will be required to purchase your now 2-year-old a seat with a one-way ticket. (Interestingly, British Airways will give you the return seat for free if your child turns 2 on the journey.)
Tip: There are times when buying a one-way flight can be more costly than a round-trip, so price out both options if your child is going to turn 2 on your trip.
2. ID Might Be Required for a Lap Infant
Technically, most airlines require you to show proof of age for your lap infant. This can include a birth certificate, passport or immunization records. In reality, most airlines will not ask you, unless your baby looks like a toddler who could be past that second birthday.
Southwest is a notorious exception as the airline asks even newborns for proof of age. If you get to the airport counter and you do not have any documentation for your baby, airlines can theoretically require you to purchase a regular seat for your child. And not only can same-day flights be quite expensive, but you also risk the chance of the flight being sold out.
Bottom line: Do not leave your documentation at home. If flying Southwest, expect to show it on all flights. I always have a copy in my luggage and even save a picture of the documentation on my phone so there are no issues.
3. Can I Fly With More Than One Lap Infant?
The strict rule is one lap infant per adult. If you are flying on your own and have two or more children under the age of 2 flying with you (such as twins), you’ll have to purchase a ticket for one of them. (And you should also get a medal at the other end of the journey for having two under 2 by yourself on the same flight.)
Of course, if two adults are traveling together (or even an older teen and an adult), you can book two lap children, which is great for parents with twins or kids born close together. But don’t be surprised when the flight attendant tells you cannot sit next to each other in the same row. Because of the limited number of oxygen masks in each row, most aircraft only permit one lap infant per row.
Lap infants are also not allowed to sit in emergency exit rows or in the rows directly in front of or behind the exit rows. On some aircraft, there are additional rows that do not permit lap infants.
Tip: If you are flying with an infant and your flight has bassinets on board, book that row. Typically, you’ll find bassinets on international flights but they might also be available on domestic flights with internationally configured aircraft.
4. Can Lap Infants Snag a Free Empty Seat?
It is every passenger’s dream to have an empty seat next to them, but when you are flying with a lap infant, this becomes even more valuable. If there is an unoccupied seat next to you, you just scored a seat for your child without having to pay for it.
Speaking to the gate agents before boarding the plane can be incredibly helpful. They should be able to tell you whether or not there is a passenger sitting next to you or, if the flight is not full, they might help you find a new seat assignment with an empty seat next to it.
I’ve also been lucky enough to have gate agents block an empty seat next to me on flights that are not full. If you are flying Southwest and the plane is not sold out, with the airline seating unassigned, you can almost be guaranteed that your child will have his or her own seat as people often don’t want to sit next to a baby. When this happens, you should be able to bring your FAA-approved car seat or CARES harness onto the plane.
Tip: If you think you might be able to get an empty seat next to you, bring your car seat to the gate with the hopes of using it. If not, you can always gate-check it for no fee and it will be waiting for you when you land. Here are our top car seats for travel.
5. Do Lap Infants Get a Luggage Allowance?
While paid infants get the same baggage allowance as a paid adult ticket, that’s not the case when your under-2-year-old is flying for free on your lap. Children not occupying a seat, unfortunately, are not given a checked baggage allowance on most US domestic airlines. Luggage will be checked with the child’s parents’ luggage and will be subject to the extra baggage fees charged by the airline.
Fortunately, though, all families can check car seats and strollers for no additional fee, and they won’t count against your baggage allowance — regardless of if your child is flying as a lap infant or on a paid fare. For carry-on bags, most airlines will allow you to bring a diaper bag on board in addition to the airline’s carry-on baggage allowance. Note that Alaska Airlines does not extend this generous diaper-bag policy to lap infants.
This is why Southwest Airlines is such a favorite airline among families, since all passengers flying on a paid ticket get to check two complimentary bags per person. As most parents know, when you travel with children, the amount of extra stuff you have to pack can get out of control. Knowing you can check a number of bags, including your lap infant’s items, for no fee is awesome.
Tip: If you are not flying Southwest and don’t have elite status, get a credit card that allows you to check your baggage for free.
6. Lap Infant Fares for International Flights Range from $0 to $1,000+
Most international flights allow children under 2 to fly as lap children, but with one big difference — it is usually not 100% free. Typically, if you are flying on a revenue ticket, you must pay the taxes and fees for your lap infant plus potentially 10% of the fare. While that might not sound like a lot, it can add up.
When I took my then-3-year-old and 11-month-old to London, the paid children’s fare was only $376 round-trip. But if I had decided to fly with my 11-month-old son as a lap infant instead, the taxes and fees imposed would have been close to $150. For around $200 more, I was able to get my son his own seat, which was well worth my sanity for a round-trip transatlantic flight.
When you are adding a lap infant to a ticket using miles, the amount you pay varies drastically and depends on the airline. Air Canada just requires you pay a flat fee of $50 for lap infant economy tickets, while others, such as Cathay Pacific require you to pay 25% of the adult fare plus taxes and fees. In a premium cabin, that can easily be a four-figure number just to hold your baby in your lap.
Most airlines will charge you 10% of the adult fare, or in the case of British Airways, 10% of the miles redeemed plus taxes and fees. Remember, ticket prices fluctuate, so you’ll want to add your child on as a lap infant at the lowest price you see which may well be when you first book your ticket.
If you are traveling with a lap infant to somewhere relatively close, like Mexico or the Caribbean, consider JetBlue, Southwest or Alaska. Those airlines don’t charge a percentage of the adult fare for lap infants flying internationally — just taxes. Contrast this to an airline like United that charges 10% of the fare for lap infants plus taxes and fees, even to Mexico (though not Canada).
Tip: Do not wait until you get to the airport to add a lap infant to an international ticket if you’re on an airline that charges 10% to 25% of the fare. It could result in a pricey lap infant fare. Here’s a guide to award travel with lap infants.
Bottom Line
While getting a few extra hours of snuggle time above the clouds might not always be the most comfortable way to fly, it is my #1 favorite way to keep travel costs down with a baby. Many babies prefer sitting on their parents’ lap (especially if mom is nursing anyway), so you might find that buying a seat is ultimately a waste of money. Of course, the decision is yours and the equation can shift as the littles grow from lap infants to lap toddlers.
