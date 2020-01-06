Amex’s Phoenix Centurion Lounge is now open
UPDATE: Check out the full review of the new lounge here
After a short delay, the Amex Centurion Lounge in Phoenix is now open!
The lounge is a welcome addition for fliers passing through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). It’s located in Terminal 4, on the upper level across from Gate B22 and will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.
American Express offers excellent membership benefits on its premium credit cards. One of these benefits is access to the American Express Global Lounge Collection, which includes Amex’s own network of Centurion Lounges as well as Airspace Lounges, Escape Lounges, Priority Pass Select lounges (but not restaurants), Delta Sky Clubs when flying Delta, international American Express Lounges and more.
Access to Centurion Lounges is limited to American Express cardholders with a Centurion or Platinum-branded card such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or The Business Platinum® Card from American Express. Cardholders with other flavors of the Platinum Card, such as the Schwab or Ameriprise version as well as international versions, also have access.
As the largest terminal at PHX, cardholders flying on Air Canada, American, British Airways, Condor, Southwest, Volaris and WestJet can access the lounge airside.
If you’re flying from another terminal, you’ll need to pass through security separately at Terminal 4 to access the Centurion Lounge. The PHX Sky Train connects Terminal 4 with Terminal 3, and you can walk from there to Terminal 2, though there are no airside connections to Terminal 4.
The Centurion Lounge shares an entrance with a brand-new Escape Lounge that also opened today. Together, the lounges occupy a total of 9,500 square feet and have seats for at least 240 guests.
In an effort to combat overcrowding, there’s a “flex” space that can be used to make more space available to the Centurion or Escape side, depending on which lounge is more crowded.
The Mexican-themed food selection at both lounges will be curated by Doug Robson, a local chef and co-owner of two popular Mexican restaurants, Gallo Blanco and Otro Cafe. Options will be similar at the two spaces and range from eggs and chorizo at breakfast to tortilla soup, pollo asado, roasted cauliflower, and more at lunch and dinner.
Like Amex’s other lounges, cocktails will be curated by renowned mixologist of Please Don’t Tell fame, Jim Meehan, while the wine list will be picked by Anthony Giglio. Centurion cardholders can expect premium champagne, as well as reserved seating at the PHX location.
Aside from the food and beverage options, both lounges offer a variety of dedicated workspaces, high-speed Wi-Fi, charging stations, shower and more. The PHX location also supports Amex’s new time-saving mobile check-in feature that’s now live at nearly all of Amex’s lounges.
The Phoenix outpost is the 10th in Amex’s growing portfolio of top-notch lounges. It joins existing locations in
- Dallas (DFW)
- Hong Kong (HKG)
- Houston (IAH)
- Las Vegas (LAS)
- Miami (MIA)
- New York (LGA)
- Philadelphia (PHL)
- San Francisco (SFO)
- Seattle (SEA)
Amex has also announced that it’ll be opening five additional new Centurion lounges in 2020. The expected opening dates for those are as follows
- London Heathrow (LHR) – First half of 2020
- New York (JFK) – First half of 2020
- Charlotte (CLT) – 2020
- Denver (DEN) – 2020
- Los Angeles (LAX) – 2020
Customers can access the Centurion Lounge or Escape Lounge by flashing The Platinum Card® from American Express, The Business Platinum® Card from American Express or the Centurion Card. Visitors are entitled to bring two guests (or immediate family if you carry a Centurion card), and lap infants don’t count against the two-guest allotment.
Note that Platinum cardholders can only access Centurion lounges up to three hours before a departing flight. Platinum members can also access the lounges when connecting through the airport, but won’t get access without an onward boarding pass.
Beginning Jan. 30, 2020, Delta Reserve® American Express cardholders will receive complimentary access to Centurion Lounges when flying Delta with a ticket purchased on the Delta Reserve card. You’ll be able to bring up to two guests into the lounge for a fee of $50 each.
You can also purchase access to the Escape Lounge for $45 at the door or $40 if you book online 24 hours before entry.
The Centurion Lounge and Escape Lounge are welcome additions to PHX. Both offer cardmembers a great place to relax before their flights. If you’re passing through PHX, be sure to check out the new lounges. And if you’re not, stay tuned to The Points Guy because we’ll have full reviews shortly.
All photos of the Phoenix lounges by the author.
